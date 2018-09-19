Sicamous richly rewarded at Communities in Bloom event

About a year-and-a half of organizing meetings, clean-ups, competitions and more, all geared towards revitalizing and beautifying the community, paid off for Deb Heap and the District of Sicamous at the recent B.C. Communities in Bloom Provincial Awards.

During a ceremony held last weekend in Clinton, the district received a 4-Blooms award. This was an improvement over the 3-Blooms received last year, showing Sicamous has gone further to meet the B.C. Communities in Bloom judging criteria on overall community tidiness, environmental action, heritage conservation, urban forestry, landscape, floral displays and community involvement.

After receiving the award with Mayor Terry Rysz and Coun. Malcolm Makayev, Heap, Sicamous’ Communities in Bloom committee chair, says she was texting the Eagle Valley News about the news. Meanwhile, Rysz and Makayev were paying attention to the announcement of another award.

“They were announcing this award and the importance of it and what it was all about and she’s on her phone texting away, and she’s sitting between me and Malcolm and we look up and, on the big screen in the background, it’s Deb…,” said Rysz. “Both Malcolm and I looked at Deb and she’s got her nose into her phone and we both said, ‘Deb, we think you just won this award.’ And she almost fell off her chair.”

At that moment, it was announced Heap had been named the recipient of the Communities in Bloom Community Champion Award.

“I don’t even know if she knew that award was available!,” laughed Rysz. “Anyway, it’s top honours in B.C. and she deserves the recognition. I think she’s worked her heart out and she’s done a wonderful job and kudos to her.”

Heap admits it was a huge shock to receive the award, but she is grateful to have been recognized by the Communities in Bloom organization.

“I guess with the limited exposure they’ve had to me, they’ve just seen what an impact I’ve had here, which is, well, it’s very special to me,” said Heap. “Because, you know, I work hard for the community because I love it, I think it has so much potential. The fact that’s kind of showing up and other people are recognizing it, that’s great.”

As for the 4-Blooms award, Heap said that was her goal and she’s thrilled to have achieved it. She credited the community for the support, District of Sicamous staff and council and the Splatsin and George Dennis for their involvement.

“Everyone worked together to make Sicamous shine for the judges; how could we not be awarded 4 Blooms with such an amazing group effort,” said Heap. “I look forward to working together with everyone to achieve the highest rating of 5 blooms for Sicamous.”

