Snapshot: Happy 103rd birthday

Helen Jackson celebrates her 103rd birthday with her daughters, Shirley Bates and Donna Currie, on Feb. 8 at Hillside Village in Salmon Arm. (Photo contributed)
@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Helen Jackson celebrates her special day with family
Helen Jackson celebrates her 103rd birthday with her daughters, Shirley Bates and Donna Currie, on Feb. 8 at Hillside Village in Salmon Arm. (Photo contributed)
@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Callan Road detour remains in place as workers continue to clear the rock slide
Hike in penalties brings Salmon Arm in line with regional district
Freezing weather forces fowl to find warmer waters
Reconstructed fire lookout could be demolished, volunteers fined
Cabin high in the alpine restored by volunteers who now face fines
Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine
A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.
Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce
Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance
This past weekend the lone game for the wounded and beat up… Continue reading
‘Here at KGH’ will complete the hospitals available resources for advanced heart rhythm services
Okanagan College is one of 31 institutions in Canada that are affiliates of the CFA Institute.
RCMP say road conditions are treacherous
Due to vehicle incident
Reconstructed fire lookout could be demolished, volunteers fined
The couple were born in Scotland and went to the same school and dated before his family moved
Jamison Ladd penned a letter alleging that coaches did not do enough to resolve harassment
Tanu, Katmai, Mak, Kunik, Rialto and Hardy were taking part in an enrichment session
Study finds comparisons for future climate of U.S., Canadian cities