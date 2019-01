Madex Davies faces his fears by handling Sammy the tarantula Saturday, Jan. 26, at the South Shuswap Library. Shuswap residents had an opportunity to meet with Sammy and other critters, including snakes, lizards and a tortoise, during a presentation at the library by the Okanagan World of Reptiles, one of the Unplug and Play activities running this week. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Madex Davies faces his fears by handling Sammy the tarantula Saturday, Jan. 26, at the South Shuswap Library. Shuswap residents had an opportunity to meet with Sammy and other critters, including snakes, lizards and a tortoise, during a presentation at the library by the Okanagan World of Reptiles, one of the Unplug and Play activities running this week. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Related: Unplug and play in the South Shuswap

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter