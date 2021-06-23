Lucas Proulx, right, accompanies Rowan Bellows and Adley Christy through the spray loops during a hot afternoon at Blackburn Park on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Keeping cool in Salmon Arm
Hot weather in the forecast for the weekend
According to Environment Canada, a hot weekend is in store for the North Okanagan-Shuswap, with temperatures of up to 38 C in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday and Monday (June 25-27) in Salmon Arm.
