Snapshot: Keeping cool in Salmon Arm

Hot weather in the forecast for the weekend

Lucas Proulx, right, accompanies Rowan Bellows and Adley Christy through the spray loops during a hot afternoon at Blackburn Park on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

According to Environment Canada, a hot weekend is in store for the North Okanagan-Shuswap, with temperatures of up to 38 C in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday and Monday (June 25-27) in Salmon Arm.

