Shuswap Lake serves as the backdrop to a yoga session taught by Gallery Estima Fitness and Yoga instructor Brandi Stiles on top of the Salmon Arm Innovation Centre powered by SASCU on Wednesday, May 15. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Read more: SASCU powers Innovation Centre

Read more: Makerspace a place to learn, teach, work and play

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter