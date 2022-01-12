Snow people start to melt while water pools in areas of Salmon Arm

City asks residents to clear grates to keep water draining and prevent icy patches

A small community of snow people in Blackburn Park are beginning to lose their sense of self due to rain falling on them on Jan. 12, 2022. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Rain was taking its toll on snow people in Blackburn Park on Jan. 12.

Dressed in winter attire, some still managing to smile, their pale forms were beginning to shrink.

The rain was also creating potential problems around town as the snow melted and morphed into large pools of water.

The City of Salmon Arm is asking residents and business owners to clear grates covered in ice so the water can disperse. Keeping the storm drains and catch basins clear not only helps water flow but helps prevent streets and sidewalks from forming icy patches.

If a drain looks blocked, you’re asked to try to clear a channel for runoff. If it can’t be cleared, or if you can’t tell what’s blocking it, you’re are asked to call the city’s public works department at 250-803-4081.

Along with rain Wednesday night, Jan. 12, Environment Canada was calling for a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or wet flurries on Jan. 13. Then the forecast was for a mix of sun and cloud Friday and Saturday with more snow on Sunday, Jan. 16.

