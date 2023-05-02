The Columbia Shuswap Regional District asks that the public watch for baby turtles making their way through the regional district office building’s parking lot at 555 Harbourfront Drive NE on May 2, 2023. (CSRD photo)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District asks that the public watch for baby turtles making their way through the regional district office building’s parking lot at 555 Harbourfront Drive NE on May 2, 2023. (CSRD photo)

Turtle crossing: Babies pass through CSRD parking lot on their way to Shuswap Lake

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has issued an alert – a baby turtle alert.

It’s the time of year in the Shuswap when baby turtles hatch and make their way from their on-land nests to nearby waters.

A post shared on the regional district’s Facebook page Tuesday morning, May 2, warns the public that baby turtles were headed through the CSRD office parking lot at 555 Harbourfront Drive NE “to find their watery home.”

“We want them to make it!,” reads the post. “Please be cautious for the next few weeks when driving in our parking lot to try and keep them safe.”

