Votes needed by South Canoe School for BCAA Play Here funding

Outdoor Learning School in the running for $100,000 in kitchen upgrades

South Canoe’s Outdoor Learning School is in the running for BCAA Play Here funding and votes from the public are needed for the win.

On Monday, June 3, BCAA announced South Canoe School is one of six finalists competing for one of three new “play spaces” worth $100,000. The Outdoor Learning School’s entry is for “The Beehive,” a project that would see substantial renovation and upgrades to the school’s kitchen facility.

“Revitalizing our kitchen will allow us to continue growing our current food programming and work towards our long-term goal of having a garden-to-table school-wide lunch program for students,” states the school’s entry. “In this journey, there will be opportunity to connect with local farmers, food producers, non-profits, community members and chefs.

Read more: South Canoe students take science-focused secondary school tour

Read more: Salmon Arm outdoor school expanding to Grade 7

Read more: Bear and cubs seen near South Canoe School

“The kitchen will provide opportunity for local community groups and non-profits to run Community Kitchens, canning workshops or after school programs such as Cook It, Try It, Like It or Foodskills for Families. It will expand our capacity to have community potlucks. Finally, small-scale food producers will be able to use the space to produce food for the community.”

Along with the top three communities each winning a $100,000 play space, the remaining three finalists will receive cash prizes for their play projects – between $10,000 and $30,000 – made possible by Evo Car Share, created by BCAA.

South Canoe School’s odds of winning one of the top prizes is dependent upon public votes, with voting open until June 23 at www.bcaaplayhere.com. British Columbians can vote for their favourite play space every day. The winners will be announced on July 2.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Oyama Fun Day makes a splash

Just Posted

Votes needed by South Canoe School for BCAA Play Here funding

Outdoor Learning School in the running for $100,000 in kitchen upgrades

Compostable bags won’t be an option under Salmon Arm’s plastic bag ban

Bylaw banning single-use plastic bags at check-out will offer paper, reusable options

Lac La Hache resident injured in Blind Bay motorcycle collision

Police say rider was in stable condition with injuries to his extremities

Escapee arrested in Salmon Arm after two years on the lam

Man with more than 40 outstanding charges against him back in custody

Sicamous and Revelstoke mayors deliver petition on mountain caribou recovery

The petition with over 12,000 signatures requests more consultation on herd recovery plans.

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Bird bangers may have caused South Okanagan fire

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

Rock slide closes lane of Highway 97 north of Summerland

Motorists told to expect delays as southbound right lane is closed.

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

A Gardener’s Diary: Benefits of mountain kale

Jocelyne Sewell is a longtime gardener and gardening columnist with The Morning Star in Vernon

Award winning acoustic guitarist comes to Okanagan

Don Alder will be performing in Vernon on June 15

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Most Read