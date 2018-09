Darlene Ogilvie is one of about 100 people who joined a lantern walk hosted by Canadian Mental Health Shuswap-Revelstoke at McGuire Lake Park on Monday, Sept, 10. “I am remembering lost souls and those who have lost them,” she said of the event that marks World Suicide Prevention Day. (Barb Brouwer/Salmon Arm Observer)

Nearly 100 people came together to remember those lost to suicide in the Shuswap this week.

They joined together for a lantern walk around McGuire Lake Park in Salmon Arm in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association to honour those lost to suicide and give hope to anyone who needed it.

The annual event is coupled with World Suicide Prevention Day, an international day of rememberance and reflection on the topics of suicide, depression and mental illness.