Warm winter cloths wanted for Women Who Wine, Downtown Salmon Arm initiative

Dress warm and bring extra clothes if heading downown to catch a movie on Oct. 29.

As part of its Downtown Cares program, Downtown Salmon Arm (DSA) is partnering with Shuswap Women Who Wine to host a Clothing for Community event at the theatre on Tuesday, the 29th. Volunteers with the organizations will be collecting winter clothing for kids, women and men at the Classic between 4 and 7 p.m. They’ll also be collecting donated non-perishable food items and personal hygiene products. In addition, pre-packed essential items kits will be available to purchase for $10 and then donate.

“This initiative was born with the intention to support the Lighthouse Shelter, the SAFE Society and the CMHA (Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap-Revelstoke) as we head into the winter months, which is when the shelters typically find themselves most in need,” state the two organizations in a joint media release.

Also for the 29th, Women Who Wine and the DSA are co-ordinating a Women’s Clothing Swap event. Participants are asked to drop off two to 10 clothing items, shoes and/or accessories at Prisa Lighting or the DSA office between Oct. 21 and 26. They will then receive tickets, based on the number of items dropped off, to the event. Items must be in good to new condition.

For more information about the clothing swap, contact Women Who Wine president Kailee Ramsell at 250-852-1137 or info@womenwhowine.ca. For information about donating items or buying an essential items kit to donate, contact Downtown Salmon Arm manager Lindsay Wong at 250-832-5440 or info@salmonarmdowntown.com.

