Warm winter cloths wanted for Women Who Wine, Downtown Salmon Arm initiative

Clothing for Community event on Oct. 29 to support Lighthouse Shelter, SAFE Society, CMHA

Dress warm and bring extra clothes if heading downown to catch a movie on Oct. 29.

As part of its Downtown Cares program, Downtown Salmon Arm (DSA) is partnering with Shuswap Women Who Wine to host a Clothing for Community event at the theatre on Tuesday, the 29th. Volunteers with the organizations will be collecting winter clothing for kids, women and men at the Classic between 4 and 7 p.m. They’ll also be collecting donated non-perishable food items and personal hygiene products. In addition, pre-packed essential items kits will be available to purchase for $10 and then donate.

“This initiative was born with the intention to support the Lighthouse Shelter, the SAFE Society and the CMHA (Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap-Revelstoke) as we head into the winter months, which is when the shelters typically find themselves most in need,” state the two organizations in a joint media release.

Read more: Charity and support spills freely from Shuswap Women Who Wine

Read more: Shuswap Women Who Wine host community giving event

Read more: Column: Home-based businesses thrive in the Shuswap

Also for the 29th, Women Who Wine and the DSA are co-ordinating a Women’s Clothing Swap event. Participants are asked to drop off two to 10 clothing items, shoes and/or accessories at Prisa Lighting or the DSA office between Oct. 21 and 26. They will then receive tickets, based on the number of items dropped off, to the event. Items must be in good to new condition.

For more information about the clothing swap, contact Women Who Wine president Kailee Ramsell at 250-852-1137 or info@womenwhowine.ca. For information about donating items or buying an essential items kit to donate, contact Downtown Salmon Arm manager Lindsay Wong at 250-832-5440 or info@salmonarmdowntown.com.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Just Posted

North-Okanagan Shuswap candidates spending little on Facebook

Social media platform posts what federal parties have paid to advertise

Non-compliant buoys to be removed from Shuswap, Mara lakes

Transport Canada enforcement action to occur Oct. 21 to 25

Coalition talk at Okanagan College candidates forum

Vernon Students’ Association hosts forum to discuss important youth issues, minority government

Hello winter: Sad time for city gardeners as more than 300 hanging baskets come down

City crews busy preparing for change of season as flowers die off

Women, girls in Silver Creek demonstrate a creative demand for the vote

One of the women, described as a ‘raging suffragette,’ is the aunt of resident Phil Wright

VIDEO: U.S. officials refute British couple’s ‘accidental’ border-crossing claim

Authorities say couple was arrested after illegal entry from B.C., with $16,000 and marijuana

Six bears destroyed in three days in West Kelowna

A West Kelowna business has been charged for leaving garbage around Lake Okanagan Resort

B.C. calls for new caribou habitat restoration projects

Work to restore areas disrupted by logging, roadbuildin

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

West Kelowna Warriors being sold back to BC Hockey League

Current owner Kim Dobranski said the sale back to the BCHL should be completed by the end of October

Police standoff ends peacefully in West Kelowna

A distraught man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon

Fire response at Trans Mountain Burnaby tank farm could take six hours: audit

Site doesn’t have mutual aid response agreement with Burnaby fire department

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Most Read