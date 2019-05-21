Artist and former Salmon Arm resident Tovie Green has donated a 30-by-30-inch folk abstract painting for the upcoming PADS (Pacific Assistance Dogs Society) fundraiser fashion show on Saturday, June 8, organized by Deb’s Style Loft.

Win a painting, see a fashion show, support service dogs

Artist donates work to support deb’s Style Loft fundraiser for assistance dogs

Artist and former Salmon Arm resident Tovie Green is giving people a chance to win an original artwork and help connect a service dog with someone in need.

On June 8, deb’s Style Loft is hosting a fashion fundraiser, Refresh, Renew, Recycle Fashion Show at the Comfort Inn. All proceeds from the event are going to support PADS (Pacific Assistance Dogs Society) which breeds, raises and trains fully certified assistance dogs to help provide life-changing independence for people with physical disabilities (other than blindness).

Green has donated a 30 x 30-inch unique folk abstract painting to the fundraiser. The painting will be displayed in the storefront window at deb’s Style Loft (151 Hudson Ave) for people to view and submit a bid via silent auction until the night of the fundraiser.

Read more: Okanagan pet stores raise paws for assistance dogs

Read more: Certified service dog much more than a pet

“This is a great cause and I am hoping… we can raise as much money as possible,” said Green.

Wine and appies begin at 6 p.m. and the fashion show starts at 7.

For more information, call 250-832-0130.

