Word on the street: Has the wet July weather put a damper on your summer any?

“A little bit of rain doesn’t hurt. There’s no smoke and you can still see the other side of the lake, I don’t mind it at all.” - Chad Wolfe

Due to the wetter-than-usual July weather, the Observer asked: Has the wet July weather put a damper on your summer any? Here are some responses from the community.

“We were camping a couple of days and then it would have been nicer to be a bit warmer when you’re out in a kayak but generally I like it.” - Marie Vanchavwick

“I like it the way it is, it’s perfect for my temperature. It’s better than too hot. I’m always afraid there’s going to be smoke but so far so good.” - Sam Wenger

“I have no problem with the wet summer because last year I got dry eye from the smoke.” - Julie Allard