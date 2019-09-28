Word on the street: What do you see being the impact of the recent climate strikes around the world?

The Observer asked: What do you see being the impact of the recent climate strike rallies in Salmon Arm and the world over?

With millions of people attending climate strike rallies across the world, the Observer took to the streets to ask residents and visitors what sort of impact they believe the strikes will have. Here are some of those responses.

Read more: Salmon Arm to join worldwide strikes for climate change

Read more: People’s Party of Canada candidate not given equal voice at Salmon Arm climate strike

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

“I think it’s a good thing in the sense that it’s a public display of opinion and and giving a voice to that. I don’t know if will spark immediate political change or anything.” - Donald McFarlane

“I think we are doing well and I hope with the strikes they encourage people to chose parties that are for the environment.” - Alex Johnson

“If the political leaders can step up, only then there will be an impact. If there is no higher authority to give them a chance I don’t think there will be a large impact.” - Ankita Sharma

“I’ve seen this kind of thing happen before where people are out and are trying to get help for this and that and nothing ever comes out of it.” - Christine Bath