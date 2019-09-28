The Observer asked: What do you see being the impact of the recent climate strike rallies in Salmon Arm and the world over?

Word on the street: What do you see being the impact of the recent climate strikes around the world?

With millions of people attending climate strike rallies across the world, the Observer took to the streets to ask residents and visitors what sort of impact they believe the strikes will have. Here are some of those responses.

Read more: Salmon Arm to join worldwide strikes for climate change

Read more: People’s Party of Canada candidate not given equal voice at Salmon Arm climate strike

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

“I think it’s a good thing in the sense that it’s a public display of opinion and and giving a voice to that. I don’t know if will spark immediate political change or anything.” - Donald McFarlane

“I think we are doing well and I hope with the strikes they encourage people to chose parties that are for the environment.” - Alex Johnson

“If the political leaders can step up, only then there will be an impact. If there is no higher authority to give them a chance I don’t think there will be a large impact.” - Ankita Sharma

“I’ve seen this kind of thing happen before where people are out and are trying to get help for this and that and nothing ever comes out of it.” - Christine Bath

“Well I’m hoping it might help but I don’t know. I’m hoping it will do some good but we’ll just have to wait and see.” - Lillian Rooks

Previous story
Salmon Arm businesswomen overwhelm with support

Just Posted

In Photos: Competitors fly high at the Josh Jam skate competition

The event was held at the Blackburn skatepark

In Photos: Runners begin the 60 km Lewiston Ultra Marathon in Salmon Arm

The race connects Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Truck collides with power lines, causes power outage

No injuries in the crash that happened around 8 a.m. Saturday on 30th Avenue

Okanagan family displaced by house fire given donation to go toy shopping

House of Dwarfs Daycare and Vernon Teach and Learn have each chipped in $300 for new toys

Charity and support spills freely from Shuswap Women Who Wine

Goodwill shared among group of like-minded, driven, community-focused businesswomen.

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

Salmon Arm History in Pictures: Moving house

This image of the Readers’ house being moved from Ross Street shows… Continue reading

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

B.C. photographer surprised to find church built in 1876 destroyed

Church in Quilchena was set ablaze in January, but will be rebuilt

May takes campaign detour to Saanich home riding

The campaign team shared cake, talked about climate change with local families

Ashcroft ranch to be a safe-haven for veterans, first responders with mental illness

The facility will hold a ceremonial launch on Saturday, Oct. 5 before offering services in 2020

A generation later, brutal murder of B.C. teen still resonates

Oct. 4 is 25th anniversary of brutal death of Pamela Cameron

Car crash cuts power in Sicamous, Malakwa

More than 4,050 BC Hydro customers have been without power since 8:22 a.m.

Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Scheer, Singh campaign in Western Canada – their regions of relative strength

Most Read