Young students brighten up day for downtown Salmon Arm businesses

Hillcrest Elementary teacher Tyra Menzies’ Grade 5 students show their support for downtown Salmon Arm businesses on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Barb Belway photo)

It may have been a dull grey day, but a group of smiling, supportive young faces helped brighten the afternoon for downtown Salmon Arm businesses.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Hillcrest Elementary teacher Tyra Menzies’ Grade 5 students were walking about the downtown carrying signs thanking businesses for being there and for being open during the pandemic.

The kids and their show of appreciation was a ray of sunshine for Inclusive Arts Pottery & Craft Store owner Barb Belway.

“It was awesome, it made my day,” said Belway.

