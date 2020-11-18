Young students brighten up day for downtown Salmon Arm businesses

It may have been a dull grey day, but a group of smiling, supportive young faces helped brighten the afternoon for downtown Salmon Arm businesses.
On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Hillcrest Elementary teacher Tyra Menzies’ Grade 5 students were walking about the downtown carrying signs thanking businesses for being there and for being open during the pandemic.
The kids and their show of appreciation was a ray of sunshine for Inclusive Arts Pottery & Craft Store owner Barb Belway.
“It was awesome, it made my day,” said Belway.
