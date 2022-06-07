Alice in Wonderland closes with special honour for Salmon Arm student

Mary Fowler Memorial Award for Performing Arts goes to member of cast

Graduating student at Salmon Arm Secondary, Glitter Esquivias, in costume as the Dormouse, receives a $1,000 scholarship and award from longtime teacher Graham Gomme on June 2, created in memory of his mother-in-law, Mary Fowler. The award is the Mary Fowler Memorial Award for Performing Arts at SAS.

On closing night of their Alice in Wonderland production, Drama 11/12 students had a lot to celebrate at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan Theatre.

Along with a well-acted, well-produced, well-received, well-attended presentation of Lewis Caroll’s classic, students of drama teacher Danielle Berger also had a chance to celebrate one of their own.

In a surprise presentation after the final curtain on June 2, longtime teacher Graham Gomme came up on stage to present the Mary Fowler Memorial Award for Performing Arts at SAS to Alice’s Red Queen/Dormouse, graduating student Glitter Esquivias.

Gomme explained that the late Mary Fowler is his spouse Norma Jean’s mom, his mother-in-law. A $1,000 scholarship accompanied the award.

He said Mary Fowler, who died in 2009, was a participant as well as a huge advocate of performing arts in the Shuswap. He said she took her grandchildren to the school for 10 years to see performances, and then they joined the theatre themselves.

Gomme also brought compliments from Glitter’s teachers, one being Danielle Berger.

He quoted Berger: “There are individuals meant to be on stage, heard on stage and experienced on stage. She is one of those individuals.”

Another teacher, Chris Schielke, referred to Glitter’s kindness and big heart.

More accolades can be heard on the attached video taken by Patrick Ryley.

Gomme said later he also learned she excelled in several areas of study, including calculus.

Asked what he thought of the Alice in Wonderland production, Gomme said, “It was fun, it was fabulous.”

Read more: Four North Okanagan-Shuswap students to receive $40,000 scholarships

Read more: Salmon Arm Secondary students preparing for journey to Wonderland

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmSchoolsShuswapTheatre