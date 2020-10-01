The film Beanpole, based on Nobel Prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich’s book, The Unwomanly Face of War, portrays the experiences of female soldiers grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder. The movie plays 4 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Salmar Classic. Face masks required. (Contributed)

Cinemaphile: Beanpole portrays lives of women after war

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

By Joanne Sargent

Contributor

Beanpole (Dylda) was Russia’s entry for Best Foreign Film in this year’s Academy Awards and it is a tour de force.

Having said that, it is also an unrelentingly bleak depiction of the ruination of war and the challenges faced by two young women survivors trying to pick up the pieces in post-war Leningrad.

Iya, nicknamed Beanpole for her height and slender frame, returned early from the war, suffering from concussion-induced PTSD and catatonic bouts. She is now a nurse in a hospital for wounded soldiers. Her friend Masha returns from the front suffering from her own form of PTSD. She moves in with Iya, their relationship based on their mutual need to emerge from their grief, in a city beset with poverty and despair. In a desperate desire to find connection, Masha, unable to bear a child, decides that Iya should have a child for them, which threatens to destroy their friendship.

There are many stories of men returning from war damaged, but Beanpole, inspired by “The Unwomanly Face of War” by Nobel-winning author Svetlana Alexievich, focuses on the equally devastating scarring on women. Sometimes the after-effects of war can be more brutal than the war itself. There is one particularly difficult scene to watch.

On a slightly happier note, our first documentary of the fall season is the NFB film, The Whale and the Raven, which tells of the tireless efforts of the Gitga’at First Nation and researchers to protect whales in Hartley Bay, near Kitimat. They speak out against an LNG export plant and the looming dangers to the whales of more tanker traffic and disruptive noise.

Subtitled, Beanpole plays at 4 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, and The Whale and the Raven plays at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, both at the Salmar Classic. Please remember your mask.

Read more: Documentary to celebrate the Shuswap’s music scene

Read more: The Biggest Little Farm an inspiring return to the land

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Documentary to celebrate the Shuswap’s music scene
Next story
Comedy festival bringing stand up shows to Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market extended to Oct. 31

New family food box option to be available through School District #83

Morning Start: California wildfires consume area larger than half of Vancouver Island

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

More wildfire smoke to fill the Okanagan

The smoke is coming from wildfires in California but is expected to be much lighter

Comedy festival bringing stand up shows to Salmon Arm

Three Canadian comics will grace the stage at the Salmar Classic.

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

RCMP seize guns, drugs, motorhome from Okanagan residence

Search warrant executed in relation to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking

Cinemaphile: Beanpole portrays lives of women after war

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘Hate will not be tolerated:’ North Okanagan mayor

City, groups speak out against racism-promoting flyers spread around town

Two people injured after logging truck rolls over on North Okanagan road

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect on Lumby-Mabel Lake Road near Birch Road

Lessons from a pandemic: How to design a nursing home that’s safe and love-filled

A look at how one care home is battling the pandemic with the social needs of the elderly in their care

Winter tires, chains now mandatory along most B.C. highways

Drivers without the proper winter tires – which must also be in good condition – can be fined $109

Guns seized in relation to southeast Kelowna murder investigation

RCMP seized several firearms from a West Kelowna home on Tuesday

Most Read