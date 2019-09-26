Classic colours restored to Salmon Arm’s heritage movie house

Classic colours are making a comeback at the Classic.
Salmon Arm’s iconic heritage movie house is undergoing renovations inside and out, including a repaint with a goal of restoring the theatre’s original exterior colours.
“Really, it’s going back to what it was originally,” said Salmar general manager Daila Duford, pointing to the repainted dark-turquoise trim around the theatre’s windows. “If you chip away all the paint, these are the colours that are underneath.”
The theatre’s lobby is also being renovated. Part of that work includes a new concession that provides a second till and better flow for customers. Duford said it wasn’t an easy job removing the former, larger, one-piece concession.
“This one they brought in in individual pieces – the other was built in here so taking it out was a nightmare,” laughed Duford. “I made my brother do it. He was not happy.”
The Salmar Classic Theatre (originally the Salmar Theatre) was built in 1949 – a replacement to the former Rex Theatre. The building, on Alexander Street, is included in the city’s heritage registry, identified by its Art Deco facade, neon-adorned marquee sign, rear Quonset design and large film reel mural at the back.
Daila said between $20,000 and $30,000 is being invested into freshening up the Classic. The theatre’s acoustics is what she’d like to focus on next.
