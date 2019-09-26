Classic colours restored to Salmon Arm’s heritage movie house

The recently installed concession stand at the Classic adds a second till with a more classic yet contemporary look. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Classic colours are making a comeback at the Classic.

Salmon Arm’s iconic heritage movie house is undergoing renovations inside and out, including a repaint with a goal of restoring the theatre’s original exterior colours.

“Really, it’s going back to what it was originally,” said Salmar general manager Daila Duford, pointing to the repainted dark-turquoise trim around the theatre’s windows. “If you chip away all the paint, these are the colours that are underneath.”

Read more: Salmar Classic expands availability for community use

Read more: Celebrating 70 years of cinema at the Salmar

Read more: Award-winning high-definition opera series returns to Salmar

The theatre’s lobby is also being renovated. Part of that work includes a new concession that provides a second till and better flow for customers. Duford said it wasn’t an easy job removing the former, larger, one-piece concession.

“This one they brought in in individual pieces – the other was built in here so taking it out was a nightmare,” laughed Duford. “I made my brother do it. He was not happy.”

The Salmar Classic Theatre (originally the Salmar Theatre) was built in 1949 – a replacement to the former Rex Theatre. The building, on Alexander Street, is included in the city’s heritage registry, identified by its Art Deco facade, neon-adorned marquee sign, rear Quonset design and large film reel mural at the back.

Daila said between $20,000 and $30,000 is being invested into freshening up the Classic. The theatre’s acoustics is what she’d like to focus on next.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter