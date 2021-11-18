Dancing with the Shuswap Stars: Win time with Rust Valley Restorers’ Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf

Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf carry their dance instructor/dance partner Heather Stranks in the air, concluding their Pro-Am Division dance for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held in the SASCU Rec Centre on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Shuswap Stars are ready to shine online and viewers are needed to help choose which shone the brightest.

The fifth annual Dancing with the Shuswap Stars takes place Friday night, Nov. 19. Access to the live streamed fundraising event in support of the Shuswap Hospice Society can be purchased for $20 at trellis.org/dances-with-the-shuswap-stars. At the same online address people can also vote for their favourite dancers through the purchase of stars ($5 each). Voting takes place leading up to and during the event. A live leaderboard during the event will show who has the most support, which can be seen on the Stars Tally page (shuswapstars.ca).

Participants in the couples’ division this year include Chris and Morgen Matheson, Ed and Natalie Parent, Thomas Briginshaw and Lizzy Odell, James and Chantelle Burgess and Scott and Rosey Anderson. Junior dancers competing include Kassidy Chernoff, Paige Hughes and Ava Lamerton.

In addition to being held online, another change with this year’s event are the faces on the judging panel. Joining Stars veterans Carolyn Wonacott and David Izik-Dzurko at the judge’s table is a pair of competitors from the 2019 event, Rust Valley Restorers’ Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf. The two were joined in their 2019 Shuswap Stars showing by City Dance co-owner and instructor Heather Stranks.

Hall and Shoaf have also put themselves up for silent auction to support the fundraiser. The winner will get to spend time with the duo – likely talking about cars.

Shuswap Hospice Society executive director Cookie Langenfeld is excited to see Dancing with the Shuswap Stars return this year, even though it has been modified in response to provincial health guidelines. She explained the event has become a key fundraiser for the society and the work it does.

“All of our programs are offered for free – grief support, caregiver groups, everything we do here is done at no charge and that’s why these fundraisers are critical to us continuing,” said Langenfeld.

