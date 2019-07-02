Electric Landlady plugged in for reunion concert

By Jim Cooperman

Contributor

Get your dancing shoes ready, because the Shuswap groove time machine is gearing up to transport us back to 1991, when local teenage musicians delighted audiences with great music and vibes.

A much-loved band from that era, Electric Landlady, is hosting a reunion show at the Gleneden Hall on July 13 Joining them are two other bands, The Nessmans and The Woodshed.

Twenty-eight years ago, before there were cell phones and social networking, teenagers had time to practise their music, form bands and play gigs for their friends. Six young musicians, Jacob and Dan Cowan, Mike Sharf, Rob Reed, Aaron Shephard and Levi Cooperman, first began playing together in Grade 9 at school and, encouraged by their teacher, they formed a band. Inspired by Jimmy Hendrix’s Electric Lady Land, they became the Electric Landlady.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Wednesday on Wharf gets ready to wow audiences

Read more: Emerging artists given chance at Roots Blues Festival

Two of the players, Jacob and Dan, also played in their father Dave’s rock n’ roll band and thus, they were already well versed in the local music scene. Given there were three horn players, their repertoire always included jazz and, even when they played blues and rock n’ roll, there was a jazz overtone. Over the next four years, the band played over a dozen gigs at various local halls and at the school. They even opened twice for the Shuffle Demons.

Throughout the years, these bandmates kept in touch, although not all of them kept up with their music. Mike continues to live here and he plays his sax in a number of local bands. Aaron is busy with his work in Victoria, so Mike Zobac, who is now an accomplished jazz drummer, will be filling in for him. It has been sometime since Rob has played his trombone, but he will be there to do some vocals. The Cowans still play a mean guitar and bass, and Levi has dusted off his sax and is getting his lips back in tune. It will be a fun night!

Joining the re-united band are The Nessmans, who play a combination of reggae, punk, country and 50s doo-wop in the style of a raunchy Barenaked Ladies, and The Woodshed, who play rock and blues. Tickets are $10 at the door. The event is also a benefit for the Shuswap Environmental Action Society. To reserve a ticket or for more information, contact Molly at 832-4497.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kiefer Sutherland says tweet to Doug Ford ‘was not about policy’

Just Posted

Column: Why the property tax increase and where does the money go?

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

In Photos: Summer fun in Sicamous for Canada Day

Road hockey, waterslides, live music and more make Sicamous’ Main Street a fun place to be on July 1.

In photos: Child’s play on Canada Day

Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival

Plenty of ways to celebrate Canada Day in the Shuswap

Family friendly fun abounds, from road hockey to live music, food and fireworks

Flavours of Vietnam coming to Salmon Arm

Hanoi 36 brings cuisine inspired by food vendors of northern Vietnam

VIDEO: Canada celebrates 152nd birthday with fireworks and flybys

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds among high-profile celebrities at Parliament Hill party

Electric Landlady plugged in for reunion concert

By Jim Cooperman Contributor Get your dancing shoes ready, because the Shuswap… Continue reading

Column: When music gets classy – The Shuswap String Orchestra

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Search and Rescue finds hikers on Canada Day after being missing for 25 hours

The hikers and their dog got lost in Postill Lake area

Word on the street: What are your thoughts on the treble clef art installation proposed for downtown Salmon Arm?

The Observer asked: What are your thoughts on the proposed treble clef… Continue reading

Canucks sign free agents Myers, Benn to bolster defence

Both blue-liners played junior hockey in B.C.

From a son’s death to a community’s education: Free sunscreen dispensers to be placed around Kelowna

The pilot project will run through the month of August

Tack on another 15,000: Updated numbers for Kelowna’s Canada Day

The amount equivalent to half the population of Kelowna to stroll through Canada Day celebration

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

Most Read