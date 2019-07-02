Electric Landlady plugged in for reunion concert

By Jim Cooperman

Get your dancing shoes ready, because the Shuswap groove time machine is gearing up to transport us back to 1991, when local teenage musicians delighted audiences with great music and vibes.

A much-loved band from that era, Electric Landlady, is hosting a reunion show at the Gleneden Hall on July 13 Joining them are two other bands, The Nessmans and The Woodshed.

Twenty-eight years ago, before there were cell phones and social networking, teenagers had time to practise their music, form bands and play gigs for their friends. Six young musicians, Jacob and Dan Cowan, Mike Sharf, Rob Reed, Aaron Shephard and Levi Cooperman, first began playing together in Grade 9 at school and, encouraged by their teacher, they formed a band. Inspired by Jimmy Hendrix’s Electric Lady Land, they became the Electric Landlady.

Two of the players, Jacob and Dan, also played in their father Dave’s rock n’ roll band and thus, they were already well versed in the local music scene. Given there were three horn players, their repertoire always included jazz and, even when they played blues and rock n’ roll, there was a jazz overtone. Over the next four years, the band played over a dozen gigs at various local halls and at the school. They even opened twice for the Shuffle Demons.

Throughout the years, these bandmates kept in touch, although not all of them kept up with their music. Mike continues to live here and he plays his sax in a number of local bands. Aaron is busy with his work in Victoria, so Mike Zobac, who is now an accomplished jazz drummer, will be filling in for him. It has been sometime since Rob has played his trombone, but he will be there to do some vocals. The Cowans still play a mean guitar and bass, and Levi has dusted off his sax and is getting his lips back in tune. It will be a fun night!

Joining the re-united band are The Nessmans, who play a combination of reggae, punk, country and 50s doo-wop in the style of a raunchy Barenaked Ladies, and The Woodshed, who play rock and blues. Tickets are $10 at the door. The event is also a benefit for the Shuswap Environmental Action Society. To reserve a ticket or for more information, contact Molly at 832-4497.

