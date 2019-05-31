Salmon Arm’s Wednesday on Wharf gets ready to wow audiences

The Aerialists play a complex yet comforting mix of traditional/folk/rock music with Nordic and Gaelic influences during their Wednesday on the Wharf appearance in Marine Peace Park in July. (File photo)

Wednesday On the Wharf has entertained the public for more than a quarter of a century.

The Salmon Arm Arts Centre just announced the 26th season of WOW, the admission-by-donation summer outdoor concert series at Marine Park.

The new season kicks off on Wednesday, June 12 with the SAS Jackson Jazz and Concert bands, and continues with a mix of local and touring bands every Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. until Aug. 28. The full WOW schedule can be found online at salmonarmartscentre.ca/wow.

WOW presents a great opportunity to have a picnic, meet up with friends and family, and move around if you feel so inclined while experiencing live music. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair.

New this year is the Rhythm Section – a dedicated kids area featuring a different movement activity every week. Little ones can boogie to the music while blowing bubbles, do-si-do with a dance ribbon, or hip-hop with a hoola-hoop.

As always, admission to WOW is by donation, and the Arts Council is making it easier for audiences to support the professional artists who share their talents with the community. Audiences will now pass through the Admission Alley as they arrive, and can make their donation as they enter the park. Volunteers will be on hand to make change as people need it, and to welcome music lovers to the park.

The Arts Centre expresses its gratitude to the businesses and organizations whose support makes it possible to deliver the live music program. The Arts Council also acknowledges the support of the City of Salmon Arm, the BC Arts Council and BC Direct Access.

