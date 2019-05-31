The Aerialists play a complex yet comforting mix of traditional/folk/rock music with Nordic and Gaelic influences during their Wednesday on the Wharf appearance in Marine Peace Park in July. (File photo)

Salmon Arm’s Wednesday on Wharf gets ready to wow audiences

Outdoor concert series to get underway on June 12 at Marine Park

Wednesday On the Wharf has entertained the public for more than a quarter of a century.

The Salmon Arm Arts Centre just announced the 26th season of WOW, the admission-by-donation summer outdoor concert series at Marine Park.

The new season kicks off on Wednesday, June 12 with the SAS Jackson Jazz and Concert bands, and continues with a mix of local and touring bands every Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. until Aug. 28. The full WOW schedule can be found online at salmonarmartscentre.ca/wow.

WOW presents a great opportunity to have a picnic, meet up with friends and family, and move around if you feel so inclined while experiencing live music. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair.

New this year is the Rhythm Section – a dedicated kids area featuring a different movement activity every week. Little ones can boogie to the music while blowing bubbles, do-si-do with a dance ribbon, or hip-hop with a hoola-hoop.

As always, admission to WOW is by donation, and the Arts Council is making it easier for audiences to support the professional artists who share their talents with the community. Audiences will now pass through the Admission Alley as they arrive, and can make their donation as they enter the park. Volunteers will be on hand to make change as people need it, and to welcome music lovers to the park.

Read more: Concert cancellation prompts push for rainproofing

Read more: Brian Pratt-Johnson honoured with special concert

Read more: Music everywhere

The Arts Centre expresses its gratitude to the businesses and organizations whose support makes it possible to deliver the live music program. The Arts Council also acknowledges the support of the City of Salmon Arm, the BC Arts Council and BC Direct Access.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Calling all Okanagan filmmakers: have your production screen in front of thousands

Just Posted

Update: Firefighters give immense effort to contain Two Mile blaze

Cause of fire not yet determined but emergency flares were fired nearby

No one injured in crash on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm Thursday

Eastbound traffic reduced to one lane as debris cleared

Video: Waterway Houseboats donation supports Shuswap rescue organization

Funds add fuel to Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106’s operations

Missing Chilliwack man thought to be in Shuswap

Police want help finding 55-year-old who may have travelled to Salmon Arm

Sicamous RCMP say emergency flares used prior to Two Mile fire

Police unable to locate those responsible for firing flares in forested area

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

Raptors beat Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Siakam leads way for Toronto with 32 points

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

Silverbacks add defensemen for 2019/20 season

Born in 2000, Antonio Andreozzi described as tough competitor and team leader

Okanagan teacher aims to “inspire kindness” through documentary

If successful in their quest for funding, the documentary will showcase four Vernon widows; voting ends Friday, May 31

Calling all Okanagan filmmakers: have your production screen in front of thousands

The Reel Peach Festival takes place during the Penticton Peach Festival

Most Read