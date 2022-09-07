Participants enjoy samples of wine and other taste treats at the 2018 R.J. Haney Heritage Village Harvest Celebration. (File photo)

Enjoy the fruits of Shuswap residents’ labour at Haney’s Harvest Celebration

Popular annual event features a taste of the Shuswap’s cuisine, wine and beer

If you enjoy the food and drink of the Shuswap, you can find much of it in one place on Sept. 11.

The 23rd annual Harvest Celebration at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum takes place Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.

You’re invited to come and enjoy a taste of the Shuswap.

Treat yourself to what are described as some of the most mouth-watering local cuisines, wineries and breweries that the Shuswap offers.

Musical entertainment at the event will be provided by local duo “Green Room,” featuring Elaine Holmes and Peter Clark.

Tickets for the Harvest Celebration are $35 and include tickets for four tasty samples.

As this popular fundraising event sells out fast, you’re asked to call 250-832-5243 or visit R.J. Haney Heritage Village at 751 Highway 97B. No minors.

Read more: Time to shine: Classic and antique automobiles converge at Shuswap event

