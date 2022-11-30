Salmon Arm Secondary Drama 11/12 students are rehearsing for their upcoming production of The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs, which runs Dec. 13 and 14 at the Sullivan campus theatre. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Secondary Drama 11/12 students are rehearsing for their upcoming production of The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs, which runs Dec. 13 and 14 at the Sullivan campus theatre. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Fairy tales fracture with comical results in upcoming Salmon Arm Secondary production

Grade 11/12 Drama students preparing for two performances in December

Rebellious fairy-tale characters unite to rewrite their stories in an upcoming theatre production at Salmon Arm Secondary.

Students in Danielle Berger’s Grade 11/12 Drama Class are rehearsing for their presentation of Linda Daugherty’s The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs. This family friendly comedy brings together three classic fairy tales, The Three Little Pigs, The Three Billy Goats Gruff and Goldilocks and the Three Bears. While these stories begin in familiar Once-upon-a-time fashion, things begin to diverge when the pigs wonder what life would be like without the Big Bad Wolf always at their doors; the billy goats gruff opt not to fall into another trap on the troll’s bridge; and Papa Bear has had enough of the meddlesome Goldilocks.

The three groups join forces to take control of their narratives, in the process creating havoc for the struggling narrator and stagehands attempting to keep the stories straight.

The play runs Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 13 and 14, at the Sullivan campus theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. and showtime is at 6:30.

Tickets, $10, are on sale at the Sullivan campus office and will be available at the door.

Berger and her Grade 11/12 Musical Theatre class are working on a production of Aladdin, which opens at the Sullivan theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and runs until the Friday, Jan. 20. Doors open at 6, showtime at 6:30 and tickets, $10 each, are expected to go on sale at the school on Jan. 4.

Read more: Alice in Wonderland closes with special honour for Salmon Arm student

Read more: Salmon Arm Secondary theatre students ready to rock the ’80s with upcoming musical

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmEntertainmentLive theatre

Previous story
Summer dreams of Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival start with ticket sales

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Secondary Drama 11/12 students are rehearsing for their upcoming production of The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs, which runs Dec. 13 and 14 at the Sullivan campus theatre. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Fairy tales fracture with comical results in upcoming Salmon Arm Secondary production

’His driving behaviour was not a result of alcohol consumption’ says RCMP. Photo MCG
Princeton man charged after not drinking and driving

Salty Dog Enduro competitor Cory Wallace, riding for Kona Canada, rounds a bend followed by Gareth Williams of team Broskis at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Wallace was the overall winner of the six-hour riding event, putting in 10 laps with a time of 6:17:47.9. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
2023 Salty Dog, Shuswap and Backyard Ultras set to go in Salmon Arm in consecutive months

A pair of men were arrested after a risky, high speed attempt to evade police in Armstrong on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Two Okanagan men arrested after fleeing police in Armstrong