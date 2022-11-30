Fairy tales fracture with comical results in upcoming Salmon Arm Secondary production

Salmon Arm Secondary Drama 11/12 students are rehearsing for their upcoming production of The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs, which runs Dec. 13 and 14 at the Sullivan campus theatre. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Rebellious fairy-tale characters unite to rewrite their stories in an upcoming theatre production at Salmon Arm Secondary.

Students in Danielle Berger’s Grade 11/12 Drama Class are rehearsing for their presentation of Linda Daugherty’s The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs. This family friendly comedy brings together three classic fairy tales, The Three Little Pigs, The Three Billy Goats Gruff and Goldilocks and the Three Bears. While these stories begin in familiar Once-upon-a-time fashion, things begin to diverge when the pigs wonder what life would be like without the Big Bad Wolf always at their doors; the billy goats gruff opt not to fall into another trap on the troll’s bridge; and Papa Bear has had enough of the meddlesome Goldilocks.

The three groups join forces to take control of their narratives, in the process creating havoc for the struggling narrator and stagehands attempting to keep the stories straight.

The play runs Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 13 and 14, at the Sullivan campus theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. and showtime is at 6:30.

Tickets, $10, are on sale at the Sullivan campus office and will be available at the door.

Berger and her Grade 11/12 Musical Theatre class are working on a production of Aladdin, which opens at the Sullivan theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and runs until the Friday, Jan. 20. Doors open at 6, showtime at 6:30 and tickets, $10 each, are expected to go on sale at the school on Jan. 4.

