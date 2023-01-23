Family Literacy Week off to a magical start in the Shuswap

Magician Leif David uses a spray bottle to help his audience imagine the sound, and feeling, of rain during his Unplug and Play/Family Literacy Week performance at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The roar of children’s laughter was heard throughout magician Leif David’s Unplug and Play performance Saturday at the Salmar Classic.

The theatre was packed for the first of David’s two Jan. 21 shows for Unplug and Play Week, hosted by the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) for Family Literacy Week. The second performance took place later in the day at the Enderby Drill Hall.

David kept his audience in stitches throughout most of his performance, especially when tricks were going awry. Several young volunteers were given the opportunity to be David’s assistant – and part of the act.

During Family Literacy Week, Jan. 21 to 29, LASS and partner businesses and organizations are hosting different Unplug and Play events throughout the Shuswap, each focused on encouraging family time without screen time.

For more information, visit shuswapliteracy.ca or the LASS page on Facebook.

Read more: Salmon Arm chiropractors hold body movement class and games for Unplug and Play

Read more: Editorial: Unplug and Play activities offer healthy distraction in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmBooksShuswap