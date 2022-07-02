‘Fascinating, richly detailed’: Local history book, the Shuswap Country, ready to launch

Described as ‘a pleasure to read’ and a ‘go-to guide’ for visitors, the book will launch July 7

The book launch for The Shuswap Country to be held on Thursday, July 7 at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum. (Photo contributed)

After nearly a year since the project began, a local history book, The Shuswap Country, is ready to be read.

By Erskine Burnett, the book includes photos and stories from the 1930s and ’40s. It will be launched on Thursday, July 7 at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. in Mt. Ida Church with a slide show and talks by editor Jim Cooperman, Salmon Arm Museum archivist Deborah Chapman, Erskine Burnett’s grandson Gerry Parkinson, Enderby historian Joan Cowan and Sicamous historian Gordon Mackie.

Following the presentations, the books will be available for purchase at 3 p.m. in Haney’s Montebello building.

The Shuswap Country is already receiving accolades, reads a media release regarding the book launch.

Shuswap Trail Alliance co-founder Phil Mcintrye Paul describes the book as “a visceral and richly detailed travelogue of a geography on the cusp of dramatic change, seen through the nostalgic bias of 1930s and ’40s colonialism. Framed by Cooperman’s keen research and critique, this fascinating book is a valuable reference for a comparison between then and now in the shadow of truth, reconciliation, and climate action.”

UBC professor and author Jean Barman notes: “The Shuswap Country is a pleasure to read and ponder upon. Not only are we privileged to travel vicariously through the landscape as it was so long ago with an intimacy that might well elude us in the present day, it is a go-to guide for those of us considering a visit to this wondrous region.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the launch and purchase the book, hot off the press!

The Shuswap Country was published by the 55 Creative Group, thanks to sponsorship funding from Community Futures Shuswap, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the Regional District of North Okanagan, Shuswap Lake Estates, SASCU, Askew’s, W.H. Laird Holdings, Darroch Investments and Landmark Solutions. It was designed by artist Otto Pfannschmidt, who also designed Everything Shuswap.

