Lia Grainger and Fin de Fiesta Flamenco’s international ensemble of artists bring their latest show, Sempiterno to Shuswap Theatre on July 11. (Rodorod photography)

Fin de Fiesta Flamenco launches Canadian tour with Salmon Arm show

Shuswap performance marks special occasion for international ensemble

Thursday night, July 11 will mark special occasion for Lia Grainger and Fin de Fiesta Flamenco when they perform their latest show, Sempiterno, on the Shuswap Theatre stage.

While the international Flamenco music and dance ensemble has performed in Salmon Arm before, their Thursday show will be their 100th in Canada – and the first performance of their 25-show national tour.

“We’ve spent the better part of a decade creating work in Spain and then annually bringing it back home — the only flamenco artists in Canada to do so,” says Grainger, a founding member of Fin de Fiesta Flamenco, who has family in Salmon Arm.

On a less joyful note, this year marks the last chance to see the original founding members perform together.

“Sadly, after this tour, guitarist and founding member Dennis Duffin… will leave the group to make his home in Spain year-round.”

A year was spent composing and choreographing the ensemble’s latest offering, Sempiterno, described as “a hypnotic new production that explores the timeless yet ever-changing art form of flamenco.”

The name Sempiterno means “eternal” or “everlasting,” as Flamenco is as an art form – constant, yet evolving.

“In Spain today, the stars of flamenco like Israel Galván and Rocío Molina use contemporary dance, jazz, electronic music and modern projections to tell their stories, moving further and further away from the traditional,” explains Grainger. “It is in evolution that is without end, and Fin de Fiesta Flamenco is a part of that evolution.

“Sempiterno also tells the story of the eternal magnetic pull of the flamenco art form, a pull that has drawn Fin de Fiesta Flamenco’s members away from the countries where they were born, and to Spain, as it has done to generations of international musicians and dancers.”

Read more: Exploring the wild and unrestrained side of flamenco

Read more: Feel the power of Flamenco

Read more: Celebrating rhythms of Spain

Grainger, from Vancouver, works out of the hallowed Amor de Dios studio in Madrid, as does flautist Lara Wong (Vancouver), an extraordinary improviser and accompanist in the city’s acclaimed flamenco clubs. Duffin (Toronto) is based in Seville, Andalucía — the cradle of Flamenco — where he composes and collaborates with a unique community of flamenco artists from around the world. Singer Alejandro Mendía (Saint Lô, France) and his wife, dancer Deborah “La Caramelita” (Vancouver) make their home in Bordeaux, France, and percussionist Hanser Santos Gómez (Havana) has called Montreal home ever since emigrating from Cuba five years ago.

Fin de Fiesta has been touring Canada since 2013, says Grainger, and “everywhere we’ve gone over the years, whether a tiny town (Saturna Island, pop. 350) or a capitol city (Toronto), we’ve been greeted by halls and theatres filled to bursting with Canadians eager to experience this rare window into another culture.”

The Salmon Arm show on July 11 is from 7:30 to 9:30 at Shuswap Theatre. Tickets, $22, are available online at eventbrite.ca.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Fin de Fiesta Flamenco’s international ensemble of artists bring their latest show, Sempiterno to Shuswap Theatre on July 11. (Rodorod photography)

Previous story
Villains and Vittles serves up mix of local history, mystery and murder

Just Posted

Salmon Arm mayor explains why some tax bills jump by $200

While municipal taxes increase by $80, taxes for other agencies jump by $115

Kelowna RCMP search for missing senior

Cathy Wilson has dementia and was seen leaving her care facility in Rutland

Shuswap man dead following Highway 1 collision

Police continue to investigate June 25 collision west of Salmon Arm

Inaugural White Lake Triathlon hits the ground running

85 competitors take part in community family friendly event

Increased hours comes with relocation of Sicamous recycling depot

Residents will be able to recycle bottles and other household items at one location starting July 2

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Every situation is different, jurors hear at coroners inquest into Oak Bay teen’s overdose death

Pediatrician says involuntary treatment necessary following overdose, opioid use

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. high school rankings

Fastest improving schools are in cities including Agassiz, Kitimat and 100 Mile House

B.C. court gives federal government more time to fix solitary confinement

Government now has until November

RCMP across Canada to soon unionize, according to B.C. mayor

A spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa says it’s not yet a done deal

Penticton baby suffers injuries from fall

Emergency crews responded to a report of a fall at a residence at 4 p.m. on June 26

Missing and murdered Indigenous women remembered at Okanagan rally

Red Dress campaign honours the memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada

Shuswap PeeWee lacrosse team heading to provincial championships

Team undefeated in league play this season, Midgets also going to championships

Explicit sex-ed guide for adults mistakenly given to Creston elementary students

The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information

Most Read