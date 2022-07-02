FireWild: New Salmon Arm exhibition explores the fears, realities of 2021 wildfires

Patricia L. Smith is one of the featured artists in FireWild, the upcoming exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery which opens on July 9, 2022. (Image contributed)

Following the Pollinators comes FireWild at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.

FireWild is an exhibition featuring 11 artists in a visual exploration of B.C.’s relationship with wildfires, explains a media release from the art gallery. Opening on Saturday, July 9 with a reception between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the exhibition runs through to Aug. 20, 2022.

Following last year’s heat dome and wildfire emergencies, many artists are drawn to express the fear that came from those days of heavy smoke and evacuation orders. Displaced families, whole communities burning to the ground, and the carcinogenic blanket of smoke that fell upon this province are part of this story.

This exhibition is an opportunity to show the many faces of wildfires, as a natural part of the forest cycle and as a direct result of the climate crisis.

From the Salmon Arm area, featured artists are painters Lisa Figueroa, Kathy Atkins and Patricia L. Smith, installation artist Myrna Button, photographers Vanessa Skotnitsky and Lucy Grainger, and digital artist Maria Thomas. Painters Carol Schlosar from Sicamous, Manuela Koller from Kelowna and Liz Toohey-Weise from Vancouver, as well as installation artist Lyn Richards from Kamloops, represent other parts of the province where wildfires have had significant impact.

FireWild features the work of Maria Thomas, a digital artist participating in the 2022 Marie Manson Virtual Artist Residency. Thomas’s art-making processes will be shared on the Salmon Arm Arts Centre’s social media feeds throughout the exhibition, demonstrating the collaboration with the curatorial team at the art gallery and Secwépemc knowledge-keeper Louis Thomas.

The Coffee Break and Artist Talk is on Thursday, July 21 at 2 p.m., with locally roasted organic coffee and fresh-baked cookies. Everyone is welcome to attend. This exhibition is generously sponsored by Mt. Ida Nursery. The art gallery is grateful to its sponsors and supporters to help provide a safe gathering place for visitors to interact and consider important social and environmental issues. Admission to the art gallery is by donation, hours are Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– submitted by Salmon Arm Art Gallery

newsroom@saobserver.net

bc wildfires