Shuswap artists raise awareness around importance of pollinators in upcoming exhibit

Leilani Ambrose’s “Hidden Patterns” is one of the works to be featured in The Pollinators, an exhibit presented by the Salmon Arm Art Gallery, April 30 to July 2, 2022. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm Art Gallery is pleased to present The Pollinators, an exhibition featuring 15 Shuswap artists and one community collaborative felted fibre sculpture, opening Saturday, April 30.

Everyone is welcome to the meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 30, to celebrate this beautiful exhibition and all of the contributing artists.

Pollinators play a key role in regulating ecosystem services supporting food production, habitats and natural resources. The volume of pollinator-dependent food crops has increased threefold over the last 50 years, making humans more dependent on pollination.

Socially, pollinators are embedded in local cultures and traditions, giving inspiration to art, music, literature, technology and education. In recent decades, climate change and human activities have altered the range, abundance and seasonal activities of some wild pollinator species – bees, birds, bats and butterflies. Simultaneously, environmental pollution has degraded the natural habitats.

Awareness and mitigation are the first steps toward addressing this issue, and the arts can provide a vehicle for this important message.

Read more: Salmon Arm Art Gallery hosts climate-focused exhibit

Read more: Wildfires, climate change, lessons, successes featured at Salmon Arm conference

Director/Curator Tracey Kutschker has presented a number of exhibitions over the past few years that focus on the effects of climate change. From the declining songbird population to the photographic evidence of climate catastrophe. These exhibitions ask artists to answer a research question with their artwork. The result is a wide variety of responses, creating many ways for visitors to the gallery to understand the issues.

Gallery-goers will be delighted to know the Coffee Break and Artist Talk will return for this exhibition, featuring house-baker Miki Mann’s art-cookies on Thursday, May 19 at 2 p.m. The Artist Talk will be in the walkabout format with many of the exhibiting artists speaking about their work. There will also be pollinator-friendly flowers to give away.

The exhibition continues until July 2.

Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is by donation. Watch for special Pollinator pop-up events throughout the exhibition.

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery is grateful to Tech-Crete Processors Ltd. for their generous sponsorship of this exhibition.

Submitted

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmArts