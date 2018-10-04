Gypsy jazz on the menu

Vernon’s Neil Fraser and Nomad to play Salmon Arm at Nexus on Oct. 18

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts Vernon guitarist Neil Fraser and band in concert on Oct. 18 at Nexus. (Photo contributed)

Well-known Vernon musician and teacher, Neil Fraser brings his new band, Nomad, to Salmon Arm on Thursday, Oct. 18, for a concert at the Nexus at First.

Nomad is Neil Fraser on lead guitar, Bjorn Edblad on clarinet, Shelby Wall playing rhythm guitar and Brian McMahon on stand-up bass. Swinging jazz standards and up-tempo gypsy jazz is on the musical menu. Fraser’s exciting improvisation and incredible finesse on guitar, coupled with Edblad’s lovely, fluid clarinet is well supported by rock-steady Wall and bassist McMahon (aka McMusic).

The concert, hosted by the Salmon Arm Jazz Club, begins at 7 p.m., at the Nexus (Salmon Arm United Church). Admission is by donation.

Submitted by the Salmon Arm Jazz Club.