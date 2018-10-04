Gypsy jazz on the menu

Well-known Vernon musician and teacher, Neil Fraser brings his new band, Nomad, to Salmon Arm on Thursday, Oct. 18, for a concert at the Nexus at First.
Nomad is Neil Fraser on lead guitar, Bjorn Edblad on clarinet, Shelby Wall playing rhythm guitar and Brian McMahon on stand-up bass. Swinging jazz standards and up-tempo gypsy jazz is on the musical menu. Fraser’s exciting improvisation and incredible finesse on guitar, coupled with Edblad’s lovely, fluid clarinet is well supported by rock-steady Wall and bassist McMahon (aka McMusic).
The concert, hosted by the Salmon Arm Jazz Club, begins at 7 p.m., at the Nexus (Salmon Arm United Church). Admission is by donation.
Submitted by the Salmon Arm Jazz Club.