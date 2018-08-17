In photos: Downtown Salmon Arm sings with Super Crawl

The opportunity to take in live music in downtown Salmon Arm doesn’t get any better than the Roots and Blues Super Crawl held Thursday night.

From 5 p.m. until nightfall, musicians could be seen and heard playing at multiple venues, with Herald Nix kicking things off at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre and Seal Skull Hammer at the Shuswap Pie Company.

Related: Working it out at Roots and Blues Festival

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #62 hosted a back-to-back set of three concerts with Under the Rocks, Saltwater Hank and the Chris Ronald Trio. Nearby at Shuswap Theatre, concertgoers had an opportunity to see four free concerts with The Creeks, Sarah Jane Scouten, Kym Gouchie and Northern Sky and Hannah Sanders with Ben Savage.

Related: Family brings San Fran funk sensations to Roots and Blues

Over at the Ross Street Plaza, Sarabande started playing at 7 p.m. and entertained their appreciative audience for well over an hour. Meanwhile, the Blue Hearts got things swinging at the Barley Station Brew Pub.

The night of live music wrapped up with two shows at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds and the Roots and Blues Barn Stage with the House Band opening and The Booms Booms playing into the night.

Kym Gouchie, with band Northern Sky, plays to a packed Shuswap Theatre during the Roots and Blues Super Crawl concert series Thursday, Aug. 16. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Roots and Blues Super Crawlers had an opportunity to catch the playful Sarabande having fun singing at the Ross Street Plaza for their Downtown Live concert Thursday, Aug. 16. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Vernon’s The Creeks kick off the series of Roots and Blues Super Crawl concerts at Shuswap Theatre Thursday, Aug. 16. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Shuswap’s Seal Skull Hammer had toes tapping and even a few people dancing at the Shuswap Pie Company Thursday, Aug. 16. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Herald Nix and band perform at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre among an appreciative audience and his own art exhibit, Scenery, which runs until Sept. 8. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Kym Gouchie and Northern Sky give a powerful performance of her song, That Man, to a packed Shuswap Theatre during the Roots and Blues Super Crawl concert series Thursday, Aug. 16. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

