In photos: Downtown Salmon Arm sings with Super Crawl

The opportunity to take in live music in downtown Salmon Arm doesn’t get any better than the Roots and Blues Super Crawl held Thursday night.

From 5 p.m. until nightfall, musicians could be seen and heard playing at multiple venues, with Herald Nix kicking things off at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre and Seal Skull Hammer at the Shuswap Pie Company.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #62 hosted a back-to-back set of three concerts with Under the Rocks, Saltwater Hank and the Chris Ronald Trio. Nearby at Shuswap Theatre, concertgoers had an opportunity to see four free concerts with The Creeks, Sarah Jane Scouten, Kym Gouchie and Northern Sky and Hannah Sanders with Ben Savage.

Over at the Ross Street Plaza, Sarabande started playing at 7 p.m. and entertained their appreciative audience for well over an hour. Meanwhile, the Blue Hearts got things swinging at the Barley Station Brew Pub.

The night of live music wrapped up with two shows at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds and the Roots and Blues Barn Stage with the House Band opening and The Booms Booms playing into the night.

