Tamlin Vetter shares random acts of music in downtown Salmon Arm to promote Wednesdays on the Wharf on Wednesday, July 23. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

In photos: Random acts of music shared in downtown Salmon Arm

On Wednesday, June 23, Tamlin Vetter took a walk around downtown Salmon Arm with her ukulele and shared some random acts of music to promote Wednesdays on the Wharf. The Salmon Arm Arts Centre hosts the event every Wednesday from mid-June until end of August starting at 6:45 p.m.

Tamlin Vetter promotes Wednesdays on the Wharf by sharing some random acts of music in downtown Salmon Arm on Wednesday, July 23. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Arts Centre is hosting Wednesdays at the Wharf in Salmon Arm’s Marine Park every Wednesday from mid-June until end of August at 6:45 p.m. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

In photos: Random acts of music shared in downtown Salmon Arm

On Wednesday, June 23, Tamlin Vetter took a walk around downtown Salmon… Continue reading

