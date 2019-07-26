In photos: Random acts of music shared in downtown Salmon Arm

Tamlin Vetter shares random acts of music in downtown Salmon Arm to promote Wednesdays on the Wharf on Wednesday, July 23. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

On Wednesday, June 23, Tamlin Vetter took a walk around downtown Salmon Arm with her ukulele and shared some random acts of music to promote Wednesdays on the Wharf. The Salmon Arm Arts Centre hosts the event every Wednesday from mid-June until end of August starting at 6:45 p.m.

