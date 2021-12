In photos: Students share A Christmas Carol in dance

Alexa Robinson leaps in the finale of Shuswap Dance Center’s A Christmas Carol performance on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Ayanna Dawkins, Kassidy Chernoff and Jenna Tingstad perform in the Finale of Shuswap Dance Center’s A Christmas Carol show on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Esmee Austin, Kassidy Chernoff, Ayanna Dawkins and fellow dancers perform the number Polar Bears in Shuswap Dance Center’s A Christmas Carol show on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Lilyanna Marks grooves in the number Christmas Past during Shuswap Dance Center’s A Christmas Carol show held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Alexa Robinson, Genevieve Reynard and fellow dancers perform in The Music Box during Shuswap Dance Center’s A Christmas Carol show held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Grade 3 ballet students Audrey Harper, Hudson Parada, Claire Caner and fellow dancers perform in Shuswap Dance Center’s A Christmas Carol performance on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Kylie Roy leaps in the number Let It Snow performed in Shuswap Dance Center’s A Christmas Carol show on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Hudson Parada, Audrey Harper, Maryn Fradette and fellow Contemporary 3/4 dancers perform Frost in Shuswap Dance Center’s A Christmas Carol show on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Rhys Gennings, Avelyn Smith, Natalie Demer perform in Scrooge’s Realization, part of Shuswap Dance Center’s A Christmas Carol show held on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Tap 5/6 students Nina Fraser, Tenley Davis, Gemma Green, Rebecca Demer and Teagan Green perform Christmas Village in Shuswap Dance Center’s A Christmas Carol show held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) McKenzie Burgess, Emma Nieman and Genevieve Reynard as Scrooge intact between numbers in Shuswap Dance Center’s A Christmas Carol show held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Dance Center students marked the holiday season with a series of performances over the weekend.

On Friday night, Dec. 17, the Shuswap Dance Center’s students performed a show that revolved around the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. On Saturday, Dec. 18, three more performances were held, the first called Holiday Carols, the second based on The Grinch, and the third titled, A Christmas in White. All of the shows were held on the Nexus at First stage in Salmon Arm’s First United Church.

