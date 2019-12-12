In Photos: Young Sicamous dancers move to the music

Fiona Turner, Britton Hutchinson, instructor Melissa Alderliesten, Elliot Koss, Aurora and Raya Alderliestein perform during the Sicamous Rec Program’s session-end recital on Thursday, Dec. 5. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Adra Yonkers and Ella Thul dance in the beginner ballet performance of the Sicamous Rec Program’s session end recital on Thursday, Dec. 5. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Evan Terrazas takes a tumble during one of the acrobatic performances of the Sicamous Rec Program’s session-end recital on Thursday, Dec. 5. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Isabella Attig, Ayla Hutchinson, Spencer Hilder, Danika Rennie, Mayia Lake dance with instructor Melissa Alderliesten on Thursday, Dec. 5. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

The hottest ticket in town on Thursday, Dec. 5 was the Sicamous after school rec program’s dance recital.

Most of the bleachers at Eagle River Secondary’s gym were filled with people there to watch the district-run program’s young performers dance in a variety of styles, from ballet to acrobatics and musical theatre.

