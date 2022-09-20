Laugh it up with John Wing in Salmon Arm

The comedian performs on Sept. 22 at the Salmar Theatre

Salmon Arm will once again be treated to a night of comedy at the Salmar Classic Theatre.

Train Wreck Comedy is bringing Ontario-born John Wing to the stage on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Wing’s comedy career began in Toronto in 1980 and by the mid-80s he was headlining clubs across North America.

In 1987, Wing went to L.A. for the first of what is now more than 350 television appearances. In 1990, he got what all performers dream of – his first shot on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Wing would return five more times to the Tonight Show. He has also written and performed three-hour-long comedy specials, as well as three books of poetry published by Mosaic Press.

Wing is also a regular performer in Las Vegas, as well as on cruise ships all over the world.

The show starts at 7 p.m. go to www.trainwreckcomedy.com/tc-events/john-wing-in-salmon-arm/ for tickets.

