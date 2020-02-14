Live music to heat up South Shuswap community halls

The second annual Small Hall Music Crawl gets underway this weekend, heating up South Shuswap community halls with live performances.

This Saturday, Feb. 15, catch Jake Verberg, Jordan Dick and friends at the Carlin Hall. Hailing from Salmon Arm, Jordan and Jake represent a group of talented musicians who can weave melodies, harmonies and rhythms in a way that is in the pursuit of invention, yet steeped in tradition. Opening for the band is local favourite Ari Lantela.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Sunnybrae Community Hall welcomes The Eisenhauers, featuring Kaslo couple Jeremy and Sheree Eisenhauer, whose latest album, the Road We Once Knew, offers a collection of songs that have been described as simple, spare and heartbreaking in its directness. Opening for The Eisenhauers is local favourite Steph Clifford.

Saturday, Feb. 29 brings Josh & Bex to the Sorrento Centre. This Canadian dream folk duo out of Kelowna B.C. makes music that captures their vulnerabilities and draws listeners into their world with a deeply-rooted transparency and heart-forward presence. Opening for Josh & Bex are Sue Kyle & Al Bates.

Each concert will have a cozy pub-like feel and will be fully licenced. As well, charcuterie will be available so one can enjoy cured meats, cheeses, artisan bread & pickles to round out each concert experience. Doors open at 7 p.m., with music starting at 7:30. Tickets, $20, are available online at shuswapculture.ca or at Acorn Music in Salmon Arm or Steamers Coffee Co in Sorrento.

