The Eisenhauers, with Jeremy and Sheree Eisenhauer, play the Sunnybrae Community Hall on Saturday, Feb. 22, as part of the Small Hall Music Crawl. (Contributed)

Live music to heat up South Shuswap community halls

Small Hall Music Crawl kicks off with local talent at Carlin Hall

The second annual Small Hall Music Crawl gets underway this weekend, heating up South Shuswap community halls with live performances.

This Saturday, Feb. 15, catch Jake Verberg, Jordan Dick and friends at the Carlin Hall. Hailing from Salmon Arm, Jordan and Jake represent a group of talented musicians who can weave melodies, harmonies and rhythms in a way that is in the pursuit of invention, yet steeped in tradition. Opening for the band is local favourite Ari Lantela.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Sunnybrae Community Hall welcomes The Eisenhauers, featuring Kaslo couple Jeremy and Sheree Eisenhauer, whose latest album, the Road We Once Knew, offers a collection of songs that have been described as simple, spare and heartbreaking in its directness. Opening for The Eisenhauers is local favourite Steph Clifford.

Read more: Share love of music with Salmon Arm Valentine’s Day concert

Read more: Diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome, Salmon Arm teen pursues passion for music

Saturday, Feb. 29 brings Josh & Bex to the Sorrento Centre. This Canadian dream folk duo out of Kelowna B.C. makes music that captures their vulnerabilities and draws listeners into their world with a deeply-rooted transparency and heart-forward presence. Opening for Josh & Bex are Sue Kyle & Al Bates.

Each concert will have a cozy pub-like feel and will be fully licenced. As well, charcuterie will be available so one can enjoy cured meats, cheeses, artisan bread & pickles to round out each concert experience. Doors open at 7 p.m., with music starting at 7:30. Tickets, $20, are available online at shuswapculture.ca or at Acorn Music in Salmon Arm or Steamers Coffee Co in Sorrento.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan’s own Prince Harry and Megan story makes royal reappearance

Just Posted

Live music to heat up South Shuswap community halls

Small Hall Music Crawl kicks off with local talent at Carlin Hall

VIDEO: Shuswap resident finds wide-eyed surprise in chicken coop

Tiny raptor likely in search of a small rodent for supper

Shuswap residents share how they found their valentine

Reconnecting with math-class crush leads to lasting relationship

Sicamous seeks end to delays on bridge replacement project

Regulatory steps make a start date on the project uncertain

Highway 1 to close near Revelstoke for avalanche control

The work will occur tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Fashion Fridays: Apple body types: What you need to know

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. legislature braces for next protest, a budget-day forest industry rally

Logging truck convoy returning with ‘working forest’ petition

Salmon Arm Royals undefeated in Williams Lake tournament

Shuswap contingent takes gold in 10 team contest

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Travel restrictions during outbreak needless and illegal, global law experts say

World Health Organization has advised against travel restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak

No quick fix to pipeline protests, Trudeau says, as rail links severed

Protests continue as political leaders look to negotiate solutions

U.S. brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

Federal prosecutors in Seattle have brought a separate trade secrets theft case against the company

Morning Start: Happy Valentine’s Day

Your morning start for Friday, Feb. 14

Injunction granted allowing police to arrest pipeline protesters at B.C. legislature

B.C. Supreme Court order comes days after demonstrations in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Most Read