Spot poster by Wren Rathbone. (Contributed)

Love for cats and dogs inspires upcoming Salmon Arm art exhibition

SPOT: All About Cats and Dogs begins April 15

People’s love for their cats and dogs is the inspiration an upcoming exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.

Saturday, April 15 marks the launch of SPOT: All About Cats and Dogs, an open exhibition featuring artists of all ages working in all media celebrating their four-legged friends.

An opening reception on the 15th runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sponsored by Uptown Animal Hospital, this exhibition highlights the important place that cats and dogs have in our families and in society.

Each year, Salmon Arm Art Gallery hosts an exhibition that invites anyone and everyone to submit artwork on a theme, reads a Shuswap District Arts Council media release. This idea was born during the open show Piqw in 2021, where there were many tiny paintings of favourite pets.

“We realized that a renaissance of cat and dog appreciation was happening, especially within zoom classes and meetings throughout the pandemic,” said director/curator Tracey Kutschker, “so this show is yet another avenue to share our love of these creatures with the world.”

SPOT: All About Cats and Dogs runs to June 30.

The Coffee Break and Artist Talk is on Thursday, May 18 beginning at 2 p.m. Best in Show for Cats and Best in Show for Dogs will offer cash prizes to the artists who receive the most votes for each category.

Admission to the gallery is by donation, and hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

newsroom@saobserver.net
