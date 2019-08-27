Music sets the stage for Salmon Arm Fair

By Barb Brouwer

The entertainment lineup has been tuned up for the 2019 Salmon Arm Fair.

“I’m pretty excited about the lineup again,” says longtime entertainment co-ordinator Gil Risling, noting award-winning Elvis impersonator Adam Fitzpatrick will be back on the Main Stage. “The Salmon Arm Fair is always such a down-home, fun fair and I am looking forward to being there.”

Fitzpatrick performed in this year’s Penticton Elvis Festival in his hometown, where he co-headlined with the 2015 world champion and headlined in the Blue Moon Festival in Barriere.

Living in Calgary with his wife and two children, Fitzpatrick says he has not taken part in Elvis competitions since 2014 but, depending on his family and timing, he might compete next year.

“Priorities change,” he says, noting he began his Elvis act in 2008 and made his first appearance with the Louisiana Hayride in 2010.

“I am excited to be back,” he says, offering thanks to Gil and Lori Risling for giving him the opportunity to step up his Elvis career in the hayride and for inviting him to play at the fair. “There might be a few new Elvis songs I’ve been learning over the last year but we’ll keep it as a surprise.”

Fitzpatrick will perform on the Main Stage at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and at 1 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Another former Louisiana Hayride regular, DJ Patrick Ryley, brings Hank on the Wagon to the Main Stage at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 6, with accompaniment by talented pianist Jim Johnston.

The name has changed from Memory to Heritage Lane, but the second of two stages remains in the same place on the north side of the fairgrounds.

Award-winning, songwriting, multi-instrumentalist acoustic duo Blu and Kelly Hopkins bring their original blend of traditional and contemporary tunes to the Heritage Stage at 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by a Main Stage performance at 5:50.

Peter Clark and Elaine Holmes, aka Green Room, come together with their eclectic talents to create a unique musical experience that includes jazz, pop and more at 4 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Heritage Stage. Hear them there at noon on Sunday as well.

Along with several artists who will also perform on the Main Stage, the Heritage Stage will offer an eclectic mix of music, including the Ron Boruta Trio, Shukuleles and Carmen’s Fiddlers.

Heritage Stage performances run from noon to 5:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

A special performance by First Nations dancers at the Indigenous Village at Heritage Lane will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Salmon Arm Fair Main Stage entertainment begins at noon on Friday, Sept. 6, with another homegrown talent – Norm Sargent and his Barn Catz, followed by Easy Street and a grand opening at 2 p.m.

Other Friday performers include True Blue, Just For Kicks and Shuswap Dance Centre dancers, with the first of three Shuswap Idol sessions scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Entertainment on the Main Stage opens at noon on Saturday and closes at 9 p.m., following the announcement of the Shuswap Idol winners.

The Main Stage opens with a 10 a.m. church service on Sunday. The Shuswap Idol winners will perform there at 1:45 p.m., followed by a Salmon Arm Fair award ceremony at 2:20 and a Just For Kicks finale at 3:45.

Fair organizers are once again offering the $5 before 5 p.m. entrance to the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds on opening day Friday, Sept. 6.

