New attractions, rides and more lined up for Salmon Arm Fair

Barb Brouwer

Contributor

The days may be getting shorter but the prospect is bright for the 122nd Annual Salmon Arm Fair.

Hosted by the Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association, this year’s theme is “Be Part of the Growth,” a tribute to the area’s agricultural roots and to growing compassion and care in the community.

“Growth is not a bad thing, it doesn’t mean we have to change who we are as a community,” says fair co-ordinator Jan Durocher, who has a degree in recreation management. “Growth can mean creating better, inclusive health for the community.”

“The connecting points between people, wildlife and environment” will be the subject of a special Friday afternoon presentation by world-famous gardener Brian Minter.

Responding to requests from fair-goers, the popular Super Dogs, mini chuckwagon races, heavy horse pull and lawnmower races will be back for the fair that takes place Sept. 6 to 8 at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds.

Now named Building A, the arena will house all the usual displays and vendors, plus a section for new businesses, including several members of the city’s successful Launch-a-Preneur program.

Formerly Memory Lane, Heritage Lane is now the permanent name given to the area that encompasses what the fair is all about – history and culture of this area, says Durocher.

A Secwepemc cultural display will be at the site that will also allow fair visitors to pan for gold, thanks to R.J. Haney Heritage and Museum staff who will lend their gold-panning troughs.

As well, Heritage Lane will be the site of a barn dance on Friday, Sept. 6. Organized by the Rotary Clubs of Salmon Arm, it will run from 7 p.m. to midnight and will include a beer garden. Also new, is a mechanical bull with variable speeds so it can accommodate thrill seekers of all ages.

Organizers are also introducing an open horse show with several categories – some entries that do not require a horse.

“There are 76 categories, including a stick horse race, Simon Says, an underwear race and an egg and spoon race,” laughs Durocher, noting all entries are posted on the last page of the fair booklet and registration is open at www.salmonarmfair.com. “If you go into three or more of the categories, your name is entered in a draw for a $500 gift bag.”

Read more: Minter Gardens mastermind to present at Salmon Arm Fall Fair

Read more: In Photos: Fall Fair day 3

A special kid’s zone will be set up near the MainStage and will feature a bouncy castle with slide, a magician, baby chicks, spin art and an alpaca ring for those who wish to have a hug with these amazing animals.

Not only will the Shuswap Photo Arts Club organize the annual display of photos, they will set up a photo booth with professional backdrop where families can have their portraits taken for $5.

The Lego area in the artisan building will be expanded and will include special guests and a competition, and the Westcoast Lumberjack Show will play out all three days.

West Coast Amusements will operate the midway again but with some new rides. Go to the website to see what they are.

The annual parade will also feature new entries and will begin at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 7 at Shuswap Street and 10th Avenue SE and will end at Lakeshore Drive near the old Greyhound Bus station.

Early bird tickets are available until Aug. 30 at Salmon Arm’s Askew’s Foods stores. Three day ride mega pass, $60; single day, $35. Fair passes: three day, adults $20, youth/senior, $15; family (two adults, two children), $50.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter