New Shuswap music festival tuning up for a day of rock and a day of country

Tyler Joe Miller headlines a series of country concerts on day 2 of the Monashee Music Festival, taking place in Sicamous on July 22 and 23. (File photo)

Time is running out to get your tickets for the Shuswap’s first two-day rock and country music festival.

The inaugural Monashee Music Festival takes place in Sicamous on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23, with the first day offering a mix of rock and alternative music, and the second day all country.

Festival founders Andy and Kayla Bowie were planning for the event in March 2020 when large public gatherings – such as outdoor concerts – were shut down due to Covid 19. With the easing of restrictions, the Monashee Music Festival team was able to begin making plans for July 2022, viewing it as an opportunity to help musicians get back to work.

“Without the ability to perform live and tour, the majority of musicians’ livelihoods were washed down the drain during the pandemic, including promoters, roadies and event crews,” reads a Monashee Mountain Music Festival media release. “Many attempted to postulate the total losses to the live music industry, but it became a fool’s errand, as too many shows to count were cancelled, and billions lost in revenue.

“The world went a little topsy-turvy, knocking live music off the stage with a resounding thud, and was the death knell for Monashee Music Festival 2020. Now it’s back, and so are the bands; all itching to get back on stage and do what they do best, entertaining the masses, playing their hearts out, and giving us something to feel great about again.”

Festival organizers are proud to have arranged an all-Canadian lineup for the inaugural year, with 16 acts and a fundraiser for Mamas for Mamas, “to help make sure no Mamas are left behind.”

Headlining Friday’s rock/alternative event are West Coast music legends 54-40. Recently inducted into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame, 54-40 has been performing to sell-out crowds since the early ‘80s with monster hits like Ocean Pearl, I Go Blind, One Day in Your Life and She-La.

Daniel Wesley, Jesse Roper, The Midnight Echo, Spendo Music, Emily Molloy and Dr Friday round out Friday’s show.

Headlining Country Saturday is Tyler Joe Miller, quickly becoming a household name across Canada, and awarded BC Country Music Association’s Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, SOCAN songwriter of the year, and Single of the Year for Sometimes I Do. Joining him are David James, Kyle McKearney, Born Reckless, Devin Cooper, Michael Daniels, Teigen Gayse, Makayla Gough and Beamer Wigley.

The festival line-up, tickets and more can be found at monasheemusicfestival.com

