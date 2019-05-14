Non-profits to vie for support at Community Giving Gala

Members of three non-profit community organizations presented their cases for funding at the second Women Who Wine Community Giving Event in December 2018. From left, Carlene Duczek of NOSBIS, Colleen Making of the SAFE Society, Tim Alstad and Dawn Asltad of the Salmon Arm Rescue Society, and SAFE Society reps Lauren Barber and Paige Hilland. (Kristal Burgess photo)

Shuswap Women Who Wine are uncorking another opportunity to support community groups and have a good time in the process.

The group has announced its fourth quarterly Community Giving Gala on will be held on Friday, June 14 at the Salmon Arm Golf Club. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m., to be followed by a dance with DJ Partico from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The event is open to the public. Admission is $150 per person. This includes your $100 donation, appetizers, dinner, entrance to the dance following the event, and a safe ride home by Noble Adventures.

Attendees will hear presentations from Shannon Sharp’s Learning Circle, the Sullivan Wellness Centre and the Shuswap Hospice Society about local projects they are working on and what they need to complete them. Following the presentations, all attendees will vote by secret ballot for the organization they would like to see receive 80 per cent of the entire donation pool. Each runner up will receive 10 per cent. Tax receipts will be available from charitable nominees; business receipts will be available from non-profit nominees.

This is an adult-only event. There will be games and activities, a photobooth, and each person attending will be entered to win a door prize.

Those interested in participating are asked to RSVP by June 7 (only 110 tickets available) to info@womenwhowine.ca, or buy tickets at www.womenwhowine.ca.

