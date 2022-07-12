Past competitors dusting off dance shoes for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars comeback

2019 Couples category winners Josh and Joanna Bickle will be competing in the All-Stars category in the 2022 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (File photo)

Dancing with the Shuswap Stars is coming back for 2022, as are several successful past competitors.

The annual fundraiser for Shuswap Hospice returns to the SASCU Recreation Centre on Friday, Nov. 18. Organizers say this year’s event will come with a few new twists including a change to the dance categories.

The Couples category will see rookie contestants learn a new dance for the competition. There will also be an All Stars category that will have former contestants return to go head-to-head, and toe-to-toe, in a quest for the first All-Stars championship trophy!

Competing in the Couples category are:

• Shawn and Shelley Desautels – Shawn is the owner of Whizbang Boxing, Salmon Arm’s newest boxing gym and Shelley is an Okanagan College GIS instructor and owns her own business, Mighty Owl Mapping;

• Morgan and Tyler Stevenson – Morgan cares for animals as a veterinarian at the Shuswap Veterinary Clinic, while Tyler is a firefighter with the City of Salmon Arm;

• Brian Elidoros and Megan Friesen – Elidoros is the owner of Hillside Construction and Friesen is the operator of an Airbnb;

• Terry and Kim Kushniruk – Terry is a sales associate at Lordco and Kim works downtown at Redd’s Threads Clothing.

Read more: Dancing with the Shuswap Stars raises $50,000 for hospice

Read more: Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event will go on in 2021

Competing in the All-Stars category are:

• Phil McIntryre-Paul – A competitor in the 2018 event as well as former Dancing with the Shuswap Stars judge, McIntryre-Paul is well-known for his work with the Shuswap Trail Alliance and will be dancing with City Dance co-owner Heather Stranks.

• Josh and Joanne Bickle – The 2019 winners of the Couples category with their Bachata, Josh and Joanna own and operate Integrity Roofing Corp. and Standard Roofing (2016) Ltd.

• Tracy Hughes and Orlando Robertson – Pro-Am category winners in 2016, Hughes (also a former Dancing with the Shuswap Stars judge), does communications work for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and her dance partner Orlando runs a beekeeping and honey business in Grindrod.

• Missy MacKintosh – Makeup artist and entrepreneur, MacKintosh continues to expand her MisMacK clean makeup line and retail operations. After dancing with City Dance co-owner Jens Goerner in 2018, they will return to this year’s line-up.

• Jim and Marcia Beckner – After winning the Couples Category in 2016, this couple has not slowed down in their retirement, continuing with cycling, skiing and paddling, volunteering with the Good Food Box program and Larch Hills Ski Club, as well as singing and acting.

Fundraising for the 2022 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars is underway. You can support your favourite couple by purchasing star votes for $5, which will count as one vote towards a couple’s vote total. Advance voting will be combined with voting on the night of the gala to determine the winning dance couple.

To vote now, and for more detailed biographies and information, visit shuswapstars.ca.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmDance