The Classic Antique Car Show rolled into the grounds at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum Aug. 12, bringing car collectors and spectators out to see immaculately preserved icons of the automobile world. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

PHOTOS: Classic Antique Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Iconic automobiles rolled into Salmon Arm for 19th annual showcase

The R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum was packed with iconic automobiles Aug. 12 for the 19th annual Classic Antique Car Show.

From old hot-rods and muscle cars to restored work trucks and family wagons, the gleam of immaculately restored paint jobs and the glint of shiny chrome could be seen throughout the grounds.

The smoky Sunday weather didn’t keep the spectators away as many could be seen filtering in and out of the grounds, milling about and swapping stories from the road and compliments about their cars.

Max the dog rides high in the drivers seat during the Classic Antique Car Show at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village Aug. 12. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Zachary Watkins takes a shot of some classic cars at the 19th annual Classic Antique Car Show Aug. 12. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Irene Small snaps a photo of her grandson Van Hayes behind the wheel of David Werklund’s classic Cadillac at the 19th annual Classic Antique Car Show Aug. 12. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

