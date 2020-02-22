PHOTOS: Shuswap pie baking contest draws hungry eyes at the Mall at Piccadilly

The contest is in its 24th year

Susan Mackie, general manager of R.J. Haney Heritage Museum and Village, holds a contestant of the Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

A battle of the bakers took place once again in Salmon Arm.

The 24th-annual Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest, part of the Heritage Week Celebration, was held at the Mall at Piccadilly on Saturday. Proceeds from the event go towards projects at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

In past competitions more than 50 pies have been submitted for judging. The pies are judged on appearance, authenticity, texture and taste. Fruit or berry pies must be made the old fashioned way, from scratch.

After the judging, slices of the pies could be purchased for $2.50 each, with some pies going on to the Shuswap Pie Auction where historically they have sold for thousands of dollars.

This year’s winners will walk away with an engraved trophy and dinner theatre tickets for two to the 2020 Villains and Vittles summer dinner theatre production at Haney.

Bruce Mackie, a judge at the Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest, takes careful note of the baked goods at the Mall at Piccadilly on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)