Rock legend Roger Waters’ This Is Not A Drill concert to screen live at Salmon Arm theatre

Salmar Classic to show live broadcast of Prague concert on May 25

Salmar Cinemas will be sharing a live broadcast of rock legend Roger Water’s Prague concert stop for his current This Is Not A Drill tour on May 25 at the Salmar Classic. (Cineplex photo)

Rock legend Roger Waters will be tearing down the wall live during a special presentation at the Salmar Classic.

The former Pink Floyd frontman is currently on his seventh solo concert tour, This Is Not A Drill, which was supposed to begin in 2020 but, due to the pandemic, didn’t get rolling until July 2022.

Set lists for This is Not a Drill, called a “groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza,” have included numerous Floyd hits from albums including The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall and Wish You Were Here, and a myriad of musical treasures from Waters’ solo releases including Amused to Death and Radio K.A.O.S.

On Thursday, May 25, Salmar Cinemas will be taking part in a special live broadcast of Waters’ show at Prague’s O2 Arena in the Czech Republic.

“This livestream is only available to cinemas, it’s not being streamed to anyone else but cinemas,” said Salmar Theatres manager Jody Jones, noting the option to stream the concert was made available by Cineplex.

“We’re going to try something new that we’ve never done since I’ve been back here, and we’re hoping that it’s going to draw a lot of people.”

The Salmar Classic concession will be open for the three-hour concert which begins at 5:45 p.m. Tickets, $20 each, will be available at the door, but are also available for pre-sale at salmartheatre.com.

lachlan@saobserver.net

#Salmon ArmConcertsTheatre