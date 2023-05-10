Salmar Cinemas will be sharing a live broadcast of rock legend Roger Water’s Prague concert stop for his current This Is Not A Drill tour on May 25 at the Salmar Classic. (Cineplex photo)

Salmar Cinemas will be sharing a live broadcast of rock legend Roger Water’s Prague concert stop for his current This Is Not A Drill tour on May 25 at the Salmar Classic. (Cineplex photo)

Rock legend Roger Waters’ This Is Not A Drill concert to screen live at Salmon Arm theatre

Salmar Classic to show live broadcast of Prague concert on May 25

Rock legend Roger Waters will be tearing down the wall live during a special presentation at the Salmar Classic.

The former Pink Floyd frontman is currently on his seventh solo concert tour, This Is Not A Drill, which was supposed to begin in 2020 but, due to the pandemic, didn’t get rolling until July 2022.

Set lists for This is Not a Drill, called a “groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza,” have included numerous Floyd hits from albums including The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall and Wish You Were Here, and a myriad of musical treasures from Waters’ solo releases including Amused to Death and Radio K.A.O.S.

On Thursday, May 25, Salmar Cinemas will be taking part in a special live broadcast of Waters’ show at Prague’s O2 Arena in the Czech Republic.

“This livestream is only available to cinemas, it’s not being streamed to anyone else but cinemas,” said Salmar Theatres manager Jody Jones, noting the option to stream the concert was made available by Cineplex.

“We’re going to try something new that we’ve never done since I’ve been back here, and we’re hoping that it’s going to draw a lot of people.”

The Salmar Classic concession will be open for the three-hour concert which begins at 5:45 p.m. Tickets, $20 each, will be available at the door, but are also available for pre-sale at salmartheatre.com.

Read more: Pink Floyd members reunite to record song for Ukraine

Read more: Morning Start: Before the name ‘Pink Floyd’

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmConcertsTheatre

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon jazz club nominated for Okanagan’s favourite music venue

Just Posted

Salmar Cinemas will be sharing a live broadcast of rock legend Roger Water’s Prague concert stop for his current This Is Not A Drill tour on May 25 at the Salmar Classic. (Cineplex photo)
Rock legend Roger Waters’ This Is Not A Drill concert to screen live at Salmon Arm theatre

Snow measurements varied widely in the May 1, 2023 data. The Liard basin in northern British Columbia was at 233 per cent of normal, while the Skagit basin was at 47 per cent of normal. (BC River Forecast Centre)
B.C. snow levels vary widely

The treble clef at the end of Alexander Street in Salmon Arm has held a banner with the words “Our Musical Laureate - Gordon Lightfoot” since the Canadian icon’s death on May 1, 2023. The banner will be coming down during the weekend of May 13. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Absolutely wonderful writer’: Tribute to Gordon Lightfoot added to Salmon Arm’s treble clef

The Sicamous landfill has an estimated 13 years remaining in its lifespan. When that lifespan ends, other options for solid waste disposal will have to be decided on for the community. (CSRD image/ Facebook)
Transfer station a possibility for Sicamous as landfill approaches end of lifespan

Pop-up banner image