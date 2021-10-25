The Salmon Arm Jazz Club presents local trio Mozi Bones at the Nexus at First on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Mozi Bones image)

Salmon Arm Jazz Club concerts return to Nexus stage

Local trio Mozi Bones to play on Oct. 28

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club is back with live music at the Nexus at First.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, the jazz club presents local band Mozi Bones, with Emilie Bradford on vocals and bass guitar, Jordan Dick on guitar and Darrin Herting on drums. Together, this trio performs all original material fused with jazz, Latin, psychedelic rock and Afrobeat influences.

Mozi Bones is one of the local bands featured in the Celebrate Shuswap documentary and on the Wharf Sessions, a live album produced by the Salmon Arm Arts Centre in collaboration with Song Sparrow Hall.

The concert takes place on the Nexus stage in Salmon Arm First United Church. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and entry is by donation. Covid-19 procedures will be in place and concertgoers are asked to bring their photo ID and vaccination card.

Questions, comments or inquiries can be sent to jazzsalmonarm@gmail.com. For more information, visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club’s website or Facebook page.

