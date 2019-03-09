Salmon Arm Rotary Club hosts high-stakes action during Casino Royale night

Art Jones, Wendy Jones, Jenny Seibel, Chad Seibel and Donna Alexander cheer around the roulette table during the Rotary Club’s 2018 Casino Royale event in Salmon Arm. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Dust off your best tuxedo and remember to get your martini shaken during the Salmon Arm Rotary Club’s upcoming James Bond themed event.

On Saturday, March 30, the Salmon Arm Rotary Club will be hosting their third annual Casino Royale Night at the Salmon Arm Curing Club from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Learn how to play casino games with some experts and win prizes for dressing up to fit the ‘James Bond’ theme.

In addition to casino games, there will be a live auction, 50/50 draw, five additional prize draws, appetizers and a cash bar. All of the proceeds from the event will support Salmon Arm Rotary Club projects in the area.

Tickets are available for $35 in advance from any Rotary Club member or $40 at the door. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.OurRotary.com

For more information on the event, contact andreamorgan@shaw.ca

