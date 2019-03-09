Art Jones, Wendy Jones, Jenny Seibel, Chad Seibel and Donna Alexander cheer around the roulette table during the Rotary Club’s 2018 Casino Royale event in Salmon Arm. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Rotary Club hosts high-stakes action during Casino Royale night

Tuxedos optional in the James Bond-themed fundraiser event

Dust off your best tuxedo and remember to get your martini shaken during the Salmon Arm Rotary Club’s upcoming James Bond themed event.

On Saturday, March 30, the Salmon Arm Rotary Club will be hosting their third annual Casino Royale Night at the Salmon Arm Curing Club from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Learn how to play casino games with some experts and win prizes for dressing up to fit the ‘James Bond’ theme.

Read More: Place your bets at Salmon Arm’s Casino Royale

In addition to casino games, there will be a live auction, 50/50 draw, five additional prize draws, appetizers and a cash bar. All of the proceeds from the event will support Salmon Arm Rotary Club projects in the area.

Tickets are available for $35 in advance from any Rotary Club member or $40 at the door. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.OurRotary.com

For more information on the event, contact andreamorgan@shaw.ca

Read More: Salmon Arm Rotary Club contributes to new Blackburn Park picnic shelter

Previous story
Catch a view of home from the International Space Station

Just Posted

Foul odour from city facility frequents neighbouring businesses

Sewage treatment plant smell persists despite work to eliminate it

Okanagan snowpack: February relatively normal

The Okanagan saw 81 per cent of normal and South Thompson saw 83 per cent of normal snowpack.

Car charge stations don’t spark surge of traffic

Electric vehicles still occupy only a tiny portion of automobile market

Police looking for witnesses after pregnant woman assaulted in Penticton

The attack happened after the woman walked past a man pushing a shopping cart

Vernon Vipers eliminate Salmon Arm in 3OT

Hometown hero Matt Kowalski scores late in third overtime to send Vipers to next round

SNC-Lavalin’s court loss shifts spotlight to Trudeau’s new attorney general

‘I do regret it happened, clearly, and I have made a commitment to learn from it,’ Trudeau said

Salmon Arm Rotary Club hosts high-stakes action during Casino Royale night

Tuxedos optional in the James Bond-themed fundraiser event

Police to no longer write reports for minor fender benders

New legislation to allow police to clear minor crashes quickly

Case of measles confirmed in B.C. interior

Interior Health says the risk to the public are low, but have asked people to be aware of possible exposure

Peachland ice rink going as long as possible

How long will it stay cold enough for Mountainview Park ice rink?

Summerland Steam defeat Kelowna Chiefs in playoff action

Best of seven division final series continues with game in Kelowna on Saturday

VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ under new agricultural land legislation

B.C. Liberal Mike de Jong calls it an ‘assault on rights of citizens’

A healthy Harry Jones looks to help Canada rugby sevens men impress on home soil

The Canadians finished 14th last year in Vancouver

Most Read