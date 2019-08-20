Seasoned Shuswap dancer to provide instruction

Arts Council for the South Shuswap welcomes Brooke Richardson

There’s a new face with FACES arts programming in the South Shuswap.

The Arts Council for the South Shuswap has announced Brooke Richardson will be joining the FACES arts programs as a dance instructor for the coming year.

An accomplished dancer and part of the Shuswap Dance Centre in Salmon Arm, Richardson will be instructing the FACES students in ballet, jazz, acro, contemporary and lyrical.

Richardson gained extensive dance and performance experience appearing as a Guest Artist with Ballet Kelowna, and attending and performing in New York at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre. She also attended classes at the Claire Trevor School of the Arts in Los Angeles, the Groove Street Dance Convention in Vancouver and numerous summer intensives at Harbour Dance Centre.

Studying under the artistic direction of Carolyn Wonacott, Richardson has studied ballet, modern, contemporary, lyrical, jazz, tap, hip hop, jazz funk, acro and musical theatre. Her dance training has been further complimented by receiving instruction from Raelynn Heppell, Chelsey Klim, Cera Bollo, Laura Paiement, Penelope Boyse, Moe Brody, Joe Tulio, Julio Fuentes, Ken Yung and Sarah Brewer.

Richardson holds her Advanced I in both ballet and modern, having passed both ISTD Exams in 2016.

She is eager to share her dance expertise and experience with the students of FACES.

Registration at FACES is now open for dance, music and choir. All class schedules and fees and online registration can be accessed at shuswaparts.com

