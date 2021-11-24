Film Society: French film Perfumes to play the Salmar Classic on Saturday, Nov. 27, followed by documentary The Lost Leonardo on Wednesday, Dec. 1. (Contributed)

Shuswap Film Society: French film Perfumes to play the Salmar Classic

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

By Joanne Sargent,

Contributor

Perfumes, our Shuswap Film Society movie this Saturday, offers a sweet story of friendship as well as a glimpse into the world of fragrance.

Anne, a formerly sought after perfume designer, is now a “nose” for hire and you’ll be surprised at the companies that request her services.

Guillaume takes a job as Anne’s chauffeur. The two couldn’t be more different – he is a just-getting-by divorced father who struggles in ways that are worlds apart from Anne’s upper-class reality. Anne is arrogant and makes unreasonable demands of Guillaume but he initially complies because he desperately needs the job to afford a bigger place so he can gain custody of his daughter.

When Guillaume makes it clear that he’ll no longer be bossed around, Anne softens, and an unexpected friendship develops. She teaches him about the trade and slowly unlocks his hidden nasal talents; he helps her alleviate her social anxieties and make the best of herself. Two polar opposite souls enmesh to save each other.

Perfumes is an uplifting and refreshing French movie with delightful details of the scent industry.

Perfumes is subtitled and plays at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Classic.

On Wednesday, we’re showing The Lost Leonardo, which many reviewers are calling the documentary of the year. In 2017, Salvatore Mundi, supposedly painted by Leonardo da Vinci, became the most expensive painting ever sold at $450 million. This is the story of how the work of art was bought 12 years earlier for $1,175, its restoration and the journey the “masterpiece” took. It’s a fascinating look inside the shadowy hidden world that is international art dealing – the colourful characters, the hype and the greed.

The Lost Leonardo is at the Classic at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1.

