Shuswap Film Society: International Film Festival closes with India Sweets and Spices

The Shuswap Film Society’s International Film Festival continues with two movies daily at the Salmar Classic until closing night on Saturday.

There are still some good ones to catch.

Thursday at 4 p.m. is a reprise of The French Dispatch, our opening night movie, followed at 7:30 by Together, Together, a funny, insightful film about how meaningful and impactful relationships can come in many forms, in this case between a middle-aged man and the surrogate carrying his baby.

The Friday 4 p.m. showing is Jockey, an authentic story of a young man who believes it’s his destiny to follow his dad – a brilliantly gifted but long in the tooth jockey – into the world of horse racing. Excellent acting and a documentary vibe make this a compelling watch.

Friday night at 7:30 we’re showing Belfast, nominated for seven Oscars and likely to be this year’s big winner. Belfast is a deeply personal coming-of-age story and is said to be based on writer/director Kenneth Branagh’s own childhood during the Catholic/Protestant conflict that plagued Northern Ireland for decades. Told through the eyes of a young boy impacted by the neighbour-against-neighbour violence, the movie is an intimate depiction of his family and their struggles and tragedies. Branagh captures the fear, love, loss and humour of late 60s Belfast and the triumph of ordinary people over adversity.

Saturday at 4 p.m. is our encore presentation which is voted on by our audiences and is not known at press time. Check our website shuswapfilm.net.

And finally at 7:30 on Saturday we close the Festival with India Sweets and Spices, an Indian/American comedy-drama about Alia, a young South Asian woman trying to balance the “old ways” of her Indian heritage with her American upbringing. Back home in New Jersey on her summer break, Alia falls for Varun, who works at his family’s store so isn’t really a worthy suitor in her parents’ eyes. She invites his family to a dinner party her parents are throwing for their rich friends, where it’s revealed that her mother and Varun’s mother have a secret shared history. As that history of lies, betrayals and hidden identities is revealed, Alia gains understanding and respect for her mother’s old life and the complications of her parents’ arranged marriage.

And that’s a wrap for our festival! Back to our regular program next Saturday.

