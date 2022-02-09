Rom-com Falling for Figaro plays the Salmar Classic on Feb. 12, 2022. (Contributed)

Shuswap Film Society: Rom-com Falling for Figaro to play the Classic

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

I suppose it’s mostly in movies that a person leaves a highly successful career to pursue a lifelong dream.

In the case of Falling for Figaro, Millie’s dream is to take a year of vocal training and then enter the Singer of Renown opera competition.

Millie heads north to the Scottish Highlands, leaving her comfortable London life with her long-time boyfriend, for a crash course in opera with retired diva Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop. Hard-to-please and foul-mouthed, Meghan has a reputation for tormenting her students, but gets results. (Joanna Lumley of AbFab fame is perfect as the singing teacher from hell and steals every scene.)

Max, Meghan’s only other student, is the handyman and waiter in the hotel/pub in the picturesque village where Millie stays. Max has competed in the Singer of Renown several times without success and this is his last chance. In class, Max and Millie are fierce competitors, but in true rom-com fashion, an attraction develops, the romance uniquely played out in the beautiful opera performances.

Millie and Max become torn between their dream and each other. Will they become lovers? Will Max finally win the competition with his aria from Marriage of Figaro or will Millie pull an upset after studying for only a year? Questions only answered by seeing the movie.

Falling for Figaro shows at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Salmar Classic.

