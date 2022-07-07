Snapshot: Live music returns to Salmon Arm’s Marine Park for Wednesday on the Wharf

As Kevin Flynn and Cathy Bartsch soak up the first gig of the 2022 Wednesday on the Wharf concert series at Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park, Dexter the dog’s attention is drawn away from the Cat Murphy Band to other audience members enjoying the July 6 event. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

In addition to the live music, there was a concession and several food trucks nearby, as well as the Serendipity Market, which runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, June 15 to Aug. 13, at the Shuswap Family Resource Centre. For the complete list of upcoming Wednesday on the Wharf concerts, which begin at 6:45 p.m., visit salmonarmartscentre.ca.

