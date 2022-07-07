As Kevin Flynn and Cathy Bartsch soak up the first gig of the 2022 Wednesday on the Wharf concert series at Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park, Dexter the dog’s attention is drawn away from the Cat Murphy Band to other audience members enjoying the July 6 event. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

As Kevin Flynn and Cathy Bartsch soak up the first gig of the 2022 Wednesday on the Wharf concert series at Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park, Dexter the dog’s attention is drawn away from the Cat Murphy Band to other audience members enjoying the July 6 event. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Snapshot: Live music returns to Salmon Arm’s Marine Park for Wednesday on the Wharf

Evening offered live music, several dining options and nearby Serendipity Market

As Kevin Flynn and Cathy Bartsch soak up the first gig of the 2022 Wednesday on the Wharf concert series at Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park, Dexter the dog’s attention is drawn away from the Cat Murphy Band to other audience members enjoying the July 6 event.

In addition to the live music, there was a concession and several food trucks nearby, as well as the Serendipity Market, which runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, June 15 to Aug. 13, at the Shuswap Family Resource Centre. For the complete list of upcoming Wednesday on the Wharf concerts, which begin at 6:45 p.m., visit salmonarmartscentre.ca.

Read more: Plans underway for return of Salmon Arm’s popular Wednesday on the Wharf

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmConcertsLive music

Previous story
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82

Just Posted

As Kevin Flynn and Cathy Bartsch soak up the first gig of the 2022 Wednesday on the Wharf concert series at Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park, Dexter the dog’s attention is drawn away from the Cat Murphy Band to other audience members enjoying the July 6 event. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Live music returns to Salmon Arm’s Marine Park for Wednesday on the Wharf

A practising Buddhist, Mike Boudreau enjoys teaching and sharing his experience of meditation with others. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Focused on the positive: Salmon Arm entrepreneur pursuing path to enlightenment

Banging and smashing glass on June 20, 2022 prompt investigation of Scotch Creek residence by Chase RCMP. (File photo)
Smashing glass sounds lead Chase RCMP to person hiding under bed

(Photo - Vanduck/Facebook)
Morning Start: The world’s largest sandcastle